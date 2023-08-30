Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Begin Building Practice Squad Following Cutdown Day

Paul Bowman
Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster yesterday. Following several days of cuts, the team is now looking to establish their 16-man practice squad.

The players on the practice squad can be elevated for several game days and get to stick with the team, allowing them to develop and continue to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster.

With few linebackers, no punter, and just four receivers, those would seem like areas the Eagles will focus on, and they did just that with the first three reported additions being at receiver.

As of Wednesday, the Eagles have started to bring some players in.

Right now, the Eagles Practice Squad includes (3 spots remaining):

WR Devon Allen (Mike Garafolo – NFL Network)

WR Britain Covey (John Clark – NBC Sports)

WR Greg Ward (Mike Garafolo – NFL Network)

TE Brady Russell (Dave Zangaro – NBC Sports)

OL Julian Good-Jones (Andrew DiCecco – Inside the Birds)

LB Kyron Johnson (Jake Rabadi)

DE Tarron Jackson (Jake Rabadi)

WR Joseph Ngata (Eagles)

LB Ben VanSumeren (Eagles)

CB Mekhai Garner (Eagles)

OL Brett Toth (Eagles)

P Arryn Siposs (Eagles)

S Tristin McCollum (Eagles)

This page will be updated as more signings are announced. Check back for updates.

