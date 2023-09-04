Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Bring Back Morrow On Practice Squad In Pair Of Moves

Paul Bowman
Twitter
Photo via ChicagoBears.com

The Eagkes made a pair of moves on Labor Day Monday.

Nicholas Morrow, originally signed early in the offseason, had been competing for a starting spot at linebacker for the Birds.

Ultimately, the team opted to keep just three linebackers on the 53-man roster due to excess talent on the lines they didn’t want to lose. The result was Morrow being a final cut of the team, but he is back in Philadelphia and can now be elevated to play on gamedays.

The signing of Tyre Phillips, reported earlier this weekend, was also made official.

Since the practice squad had been full, the corresponding moves were to release Kyron Johnson and Tiawan Mullen.

Mullen had just joined the team last week and his tenure with the team lasted just six days.

Kyron Johnson had been a sixth-round pick of the team in 2022 and spent all last season with the team.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Reportedly Signing Tyre Phillips To Practice Squad

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 1 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Return Of Le’Raven Clark, Signing Of Thomas Booker Rounds Out Philly’s Practice Squad
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 31 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Reportedly Signing Tiawan Mullen To Practice Squad
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 31 2023
Eagles
Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts Claim Josh Sills From Eagles
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 30 2023
Eagles
Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals Claim K’Von Wallace From Eagles
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 30 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Begin Building Practice Squad Following Cutdown Day
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 30 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster: Philadelphia Set Initial 53-Man Roster For 2023 Season
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 29 2023