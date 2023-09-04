Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Bring Back Morrow On Practice Squad In Pair Of Moves

The Eagkes made a pair of moves on Labor Day Monday.
Nicholas Morrow, originally signed early in the offseason, had been competing for a starting spot at linebacker for the Birds.
Ultimately, the team opted to keep just three linebackers on the 53-man roster due to excess talent on the lines they didn’t want to lose. The result was Morrow being a final cut of the team, but he is back in Philadelphia and can now be elevated to play on gamedays.
The signing of Tyre Phillips, reported earlier this weekend, was also made official.
Practice Squad: Eagles have signed LB Nicholas Morrow and OL Tyre Phillips, and released CB Tiawan Mullen and LB Kyron Johnson. pic.twitter.com/BmJekaPL2F
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 4, 2023
Since the practice squad had been full, the corresponding moves were to release Kyron Johnson and Tiawan Mullen.
Mullen had just joined the team last week and his tenure with the team lasted just six days.
Kyron Johnson had been a sixth-round pick of the team in 2022 and spent all last season with the team.