Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Claim DT Byron Young

The Eagles continue to make moves.

On Wednesday, the Raiders claimed Jonah Laulu off waivers and needed to make room of their own. To do so, they cut 2023 third-round pick Byron Young.

Young had now been claimed by the Eagles.

The #Eagles claimed DT Byron Young off waivers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2024

The Alabama product appeared in just six games last year and was a gameday inactive for the rest of the season. In total, he played 99 defensive snaps and recorded six tackles.

He went 70th overall in the 2023 draft after a four-year career in Alabama that saw him register 139 tackles (22.5 for loss) and eight sacks for one of the best teams in the NCAA.

The Eagles will need to make a corresponding move, but that is not yet known.

The team does have six defensive tackles and will almost certainly have to drop one to make room. The three to watch are 2023 seventh-round pick Moro Ojomo, feel good camp story Thomas Booker (who was praised by Howie Roseman in his press conference yesterday), or perhaps Marlon Tuipulotu (though he’d be expected to see more playing time than the other two).

Update: The Eagles have announced they released Marlon Tuipulotu to make room on the roster.