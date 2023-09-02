Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Reportedly Signing Tyre Phillips To Practice Squad

That did not last long.
The Eagles first complete practice squad was just signed on Thursday.
By Friday afternoon, changes have been reported as the Eagles will reportedly be brining in Tyre Phillips.
Source: The #Eagles are signing former #Giants T/G Tyre Phillips to their practice squad.
The 6-5, 330-pound Phillips started five games for the G-Men last season and drew interest from several other teams. Big bodied, versatile OL heads to an NFC East rival. pic.twitter.com/MVkNCfUbLi
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 1, 2023
Phillips, a former third-round pick of the Ravens, played with the Giants last season and made five starts for New York.
He really has not played up to the level of a third-round pick, but he does have experience and the versatility to play most anywhere along the line.
The 6’5″, 330lb lineman is the kind of player that Jeff Stoutland likes to bring in and see if he can create a valuable piece out of.
Since the Eagles signed the 16th spot in the practice squad yesterday, someone who was signed in the past two days will need to be released. The corresponding move is not yet known at this time.