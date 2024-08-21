Eagles Roster Moves: C.J. Uzomah Out, Jason Poe Back In

The Eagles are shifting around some roster spots.

On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they had released C.J. Uzomah and re-signed Jason Poe.

We have signed OL Jason Poe and released TE C.J. Uzomah. pic.twitter.com/Oz6DTHgcUK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 21, 2024

Uzomah had signed with the team in April and he had played a total of 30 snaps on offense over the first two preseason games, making just one catch for three yards.

Jason Poe, who has spend two seasons in the league prior and signed a futures contract with Philadelphia prior to the season, makes his return to the team to provided offensive line depth.

Poe was waived a bit over two weeks ago when the team brought in LB Shaquille Quarterman. As a result, he did not have a chance to appear in either of the first two games.

The Eagles are listing him at guard and center, so he should provide depth at any interior position for the remainder of camp.