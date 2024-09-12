Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Eagles Juggle Caden Sterns, Jack Stoll On Practice Squad

Paul Bowman
The Eagles are juggling their practice squad veterans.

League rules dictate that only six players on a practice squad can be veterans and the Birds are at the limit with Jack Driscoll joining the fold and that lead to the release of Sterns last week.

The team is covering their bases, however, rotating out Jack Stoll now and brining Sterns back into practice.

These are moves the team may continue to make to keep extra veterans ready with the team until some other team picks someone up and clears the practice squad spot.

The move comes a day after the team released Brandon Smith and Griffen Herbert to sign A.J. Woods and Danny Gray.

Smtih was brought in last season and was on the initial practice squad while Herbert was one of the last signings to complete that first iteration of the practice squad.

Woods is an undrafted free agent out of Pitt who spent the offseason with the Commanders.

Gray was a 2022 third-round pick by the 49ers who appeared in 13 games that year but made just one catch. He spent the 2023 season on injured reserve and was waived by the 49ers at the end of camp this season.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
