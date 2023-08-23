Eagles Roster Moves: Eagles Sign WR Freddie Swain

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Freddie Swain, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Swain, 24, was originally drafted in the 6th round of 2020 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He played two-years in Seattle accounting for 38 receptions, 502 yards, and six touchdowns in 33 games. Swain was released by Seattle during 2022 NFL training camp and bounced between the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.
Eagles have signed WR Freddie Swain. pic.twitter.com/64i6mArpKC
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 23, 2023
Swain joins as bloated Eagles’ wide receiver room of players attempting to make the final roster or practice squad including Joseph Ngata, Greg Ward, Olamide Zaccheaus, Devon Allen, and Deon Cain, to name a few. The Eagles closed camp on Tuesday and will play their final preseason game on Thursday night against Indianapolis. Unlike years past where NFL teams had gradual cuts, NFL teams now have until Tuesday, August 29 at 4:00 PM/EDT to set their 53-man roster.