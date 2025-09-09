Eagles Roster Moves: Gabe Hall Waived, Jake Majors and Montrell Johnson Swap Practice Squad Spots

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles are waiving Gabe Hall.

It would certainly seem like they’d want to get him back on the practice squad if he’s to remain available and goes unclaimed since he was active for week one.

We have waived DL Gabe Hall from the active roster and released RB Montrell Johnson from the Practice Squad. We have signed C/G Jake Majors to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/clZR5DWVHi — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 9, 2025

The Eagles did need to make a move to free a spot for Tank Bigsby, as the team is acquiring him from the Jaguars.

What’s odd about the move is two-fold. First, is that reports are indicating Shipley could be out 6-12 weeks, so it’s unclear what other moves are in the works that they didn’t just move Shipley to IR. Second, the team cut a DT, but has overloaded on the edge with Azeez Ojulari and Ogbo Okoronkwo being healthy scratches in week one and the team now adding Patrick Johnson to the 53-man and signing Za’Darius Smith.

Additionally, Montrell Johnson, signed just Monday, is re-released from the practice squad as the team picks up Jake Majors in his place.

The interior lineman was one of the top-rated UDFA’s this past season and impressed with the Buccaneers in camp this preseason, but he was ultimately waived with an injury designation on cutdown day, which is why he is available to the Eagles.