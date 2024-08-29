Eagles Roster Moves: Oren Burks Promoted, Brett Toth Returns As Bradberry Placed On IR

Following the news from earlier today of James Bradberry’s injury, the Eagles have announced the corresponding moves.

Bradberry has officially been moved to IR which frees up a roster spot that they are awarding to Oren Burks.

We’ve promoted LB Oren Burks to the active roster, signed T/G Brett Toth to the practice squad, and placed DB James Bradberry on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/bx4GVj9NPD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 29, 2024

The move is certainly unexpected.

The team went heavy at DL and DB on their initial roster and it left depth issues on offense. Particularly at tight end, where they carried just two players and one of them didn’t practice yesterday due to injury.

Only one healthy tight end on the 53-man roster? No problem: the team wants a sixth linebacker instead.

Burks is a seventh-year player signed by the team this offseason who has served mostly as a third/fourth linebacker over the past several seasons while also being a special teams ace. He’s the type of veteran that isn’t on most practice squads and the chance of losing him due to an injury on another team may be what got him the nod.

The top end talent may not be there (hopefully it develops), but you can’t argue that the Eagles don’t have some depth at the LB position.

With a veteran removed from the practice squad, the team could add another veteran, which allowed them to re-sign Brett Toth once again.

The former Army tackle continues his third stint with the team and has spent at least part of every season since 2019 with Philadelphia.

Bradberry will miss a minimum of the first four weeks of the year due to the IR placement.