Eagles Roster: Philadelphia Set Initial 53-Man Roster For 2023 Season

The initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season is official.
There’s sure to be more movement once the Eagles can begin bringing guys back to the practice squad, but for now the Eagles have a decent idea of who they will head into the season with (barring waiver claims and/or trades).
The list began to take shape over the preceding days and those that watched our cuts tracker, could likely follow many of the position groups starting to take shape.
The Eagles initial 53-man roster consists of:
Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee
There wasn’t a question of the quarterback to start or really to be the backup this season, but the team did have a bit of a surprise in preseason as rookie draft pick Tanner McKee showed quite a bit, even when playing opposing first-team players, beating out returnee Ian Book in the process.
D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Rasheed Penny
It seemed the only true battle at this position was perhaps Trey Sermon looking to bump Penny or possibly Scott from their own spots. Unfortunately, he did not show much during the preseason and while he may be a name the Eagles look to bring back on the practice squad, he ultimately was unable to work his way into a position on the 53.
Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam
No changes here from last year. Tyree Jackson and Dan Arnold were among the very first cuts and were the two primary players looking to shake things up. The only other player of interest at the position was UDFA Brady Russell, who was largely relegated to third or fourth-team reps throughout camp. Okwuegbunam, acquired in a trade Tuesday, is the natural surprise simply because he wasn’t in camp with the Eagles.
AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus
It was never really in doubt who the team’s top four receivers were going to be. The main question to be answered in camp was the fifth receiver slot which the Eagles used as a return man spot last season. Surprisingly, Britian Covey and Devon Allen were cut Tuesday leaving no clear return man. Even Greg Ward was released, so the Eagles only carry four receivers initially.
Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Jordan Mailata, Jack Driscoll, Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, Sua Opeta
As with last year, the Eagles had quite a lot of players locked in at this position. Not only were the five starters not in question since camp started and Jurgens laid claim to the other guard position, but Jack Driscoll also did not see playing time in the preseason as they looked to keep him healthy for the season. Tyler Steen was all but a lock for a spot unless he showed nothing in camp and Fred Johnson seemed to get an early notice that he’d made the team when he was cut and immediately re-signed to a two-year contract. Beyond that, Sua Opeta’s progress and new found ability to play both sides of the line gets him the fourth and final backup spot on the line.
Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street
The Birds essentially just swapped in Jalen Carter, someone who could have been the number one pick in the draft, for Javon Hargrave. Otherwise, the team returns the same depth from last season’s initial roster AND adds Moro Ojomo and Ketavius Street. Williams and Street in particular here provide the important flexibility as the Eagles likely won’t be able to easily rotate in seven tackles but those two have a good amount of outside snaps, as well, enabling for some movement.
Brandon Graham, Hasson Reddick, Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, Derek Barnett, Patrick Johnson
This positional group had five locks between Graham, Reddick, Sweat, Smith and Barnett. The real competition here was for way down the depth-chart, but the Eagles ultimately loved the depth and versatility of their defensive tackle group, so the additional depth for the EDGE role comes with the DT that can operate more as DL and swap positions as needed. Patrick Johnson is the only other EDGE (OLB) to make the roster beyond the locks
Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss
This is perhaps the most changed position for the Eagles. With Shaun Bradley being out for the season, the Birds lone returning option is Nakobe Dean, who really did not play defensive snaps last season. He is joined by veteran camp addition Zach Cunningham, who had been impressive essentially immediately since signing with the team. Christian Elliss, signed by the Birds in the middle of last season, has played his way up the depth chart is the top backup option now. It’s a bit of a surprise that the Eagles only went with three guys here, so this may be a position the Eagles make moves on before the opening game.
Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe, Mario Goodrich
The starters were unquestioned once again. Among backup options, with McPhearson on IR, many thought the Birds would once again go with Josiah Scott as the slot backup. Not the case as the Eagles look to retain young talent in Josh Jobe and Mario Goodrich. Outside, raw rookie Kelee Ringo was a likely candidate though will probably not see much playing time this season if things go as the Eagles hope. Eli Ricks had an incredible camp and forced his way onto this roster, giving the front office to make a decision other than cutting him.
Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans
He may have been basically the biggest afterthought on last year’s 53-man roster for many, but Blankenship was the team’s clear top safety entering camp this season and he will figure to keep that spot. Rookie Sydney Brown secures a roster spot and will hope to shoot up the depth chart like Blankenship did last season. Edmunds and Evans get the nods, beating out K’Von Wallace for the other two spots on the roster. One of the pair is likely to start opposite Blankenship, but they will have to fend off Brown for that role throughout the season.
Jake Elliott (Kicker) and Rick Lovato (Long Snapper)
Make it three years that Elliott and Lovato have had no competition in camp. For the first time, the team brought in a punter to compete with Siposs, but he was cut before the final cuts even started then Siposs got cut, so the Birds have no punter at the moment.