Eagles

Eagles Trade News: Derek Barnett Testing Trade Market In Search Of More Playing Time

Paul Bowman
Twitter
Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have granted permission to Derek Barnett’s agent to test the waters of the NFL trade market.

The news broke on Monday as the Eagles continue to make roster cuts to establish their initial 53-man roster.

Of course, Barnett is not in danger of winding up being cut, but he is probably looking at being the fifth man in a rotation with Haason Reddick. Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith.

The fact that Barnett may wind up on the third-string could really help him take advantage of offensive personnel that are tired when he enters the game, but it is also likely to limit the amount of snaps he sees and the potential for more stats to be compiled.

In that manner, it could wind up affecting his new contract as he looks for a deal he has yet to get due to injuries.

Barnett, of course, secured the strip sack in Super Bowl LII.

He’s also known by many fans for some of the penalties he committs.

Still, Barnett is a talented edge rusher and teams around the league should value that. The question will be whether or not a team is willing to pony up to what it would take for the Eagles to give up that depth.

In a trade, the Birds could look for future picks to help build for the future and potentially use the move to clear a 53-man spot for someone they want to keep/bring in. They could also look to flip Barnett for a player at a position of need like safety if the opportunity presents itself.

Barnett is in the last year of his contract but he does have void years that carry some future cap hit. The Eagles had worked with him on the contract earlier in the offseason.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Writer: Staff

Eagles Roster Cuts: A Running Thread of Eagles Roster Cuts Approaching the 53-Man Roster Deadline

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  21h
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Fall To Indianapolis Colts In Preseason Finale Against Colts
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 24 2023
Eagles
Eagles Re-Sign Fred Johnson To Two-Year Deal
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 24 2023
Eagles
Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Eagles-Colts Discussing Trade for the Disgruntled South Jersey Native, per Reports
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 24 2023
Eagles
Eagles Preseason Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia
Author image Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Aug 23 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Eagles Sign WR Freddie Swain
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 23 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Veteran Linebacker Myles Jack Retires Weeks After Signing With Birds
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 20 2023