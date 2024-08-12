Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Former Broncos Safety Caden Sterns

Eagles fans have spent several months clamoring for the team to take a shot in free agency and sign a certain safety who used to play for the Broncos.

Well, on Sunday they almost got their wish.

The team announced the signing of former Denver safety Caden Sterns following their first preseason game.

We have signed S Caden Sterns and have released LB Shaq Quarterman. pic.twitter.com/KNcCinR8C0 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 11, 2024

Sterns was a fifth-round pick of Denver in 2021 and had appeared in 21 games for the team with five starts.

His recent injury history has limited to just one appearance at the start of last season and five games the year before that.

Despite his only playing a bit over one full season of ball, across those three years, he’s registered 49 tackles, been credited with nine passes defensed, come down with four interceptions and recorded two sacks. That’s an impressive number of splash plays for a player with that little playing time in his career so far.

Vic Fangio told reporters in his press conference that he likes his ability and he was brought in to address depth concerns, but that they will have to check on his health. Sterns had actually been claimed by the Panthers earlier in the week, but they waived him due to a failed physical.

Shaq Quarterman was released to make room for the acquisition. He had been signed by the team last week.