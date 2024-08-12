Eagles

Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Former Broncos Safety Caden Sterns

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Former Broncos Safety Caden Sterns Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

Eagles fans have spent several months clamoring for the team to take a shot in free agency and sign a certain safety who used to play for the Broncos.

Well, on Sunday they almost got their wish.

The team announced the signing of former Denver safety Caden Sterns following their first preseason game.

Sterns was a fifth-round pick of Denver in 2021 and had appeared in 21 games for the team with five starts.

His recent injury history has limited to just one appearance at the start of last season and five games the year before that.

Despite his only playing a bit over one full season of ball, across those three years, he’s registered 49 tackles, been credited with nine passes defensed, come down with four interceptions and recorded two sacks. That’s an impressive number of splash plays for a player with that little playing time in his career so far.

Vic Fangio told reporters in his press conference that he likes his ability and he was brought in to address depth concerns, but that they will have to check on his health. Sterns had actually been claimed by the Panthers earlier in the week, but they waived him due to a failed physical.

Shaq Quarterman was released to make room for the acquisition. He had been signed by the team last week.

 

 

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 9 2024
Eagles
Nick Foles To Retire As An Eagle
Nick Foles To Retire As An Eagle
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 8 2024
Eagles
2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network Affiliates
2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network Affiliates
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 7 2024
Eagles
NFL Top 100: Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown Crack Top 25
NFL Top 100: Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown Crack Top 25
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 2 2024
Eagles
NFL Top 100: Lane Johnson Returns At Number 41
NFL Top 100: Lane Johnson Returns At Number 41
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 29 2024
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean To Begin Camp On NFI
Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean To Begin Camp On NFI
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 23 2024
Eagles
NFL Top 100: DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley Return By Player Votes
NFL Top 100: DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley Return By Player Votes
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 23 2024
Go to top button