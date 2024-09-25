Eagles Transactions: Britain Covey To IR, Stoll Re-Signed, John Ross Back With Birds

The Eagles have made the move official.

With Britain Covey suffering a broken bone, his IR placement was inevitable. The Eagles announced the move officially Tuesday along with the corresponding moves.

The first, was to bring Jack Stoll up from the practice squad to the active roster.

We’ve signed TE Jack Stoll to the active roster, signed WR John Ross to the practice squad, and placed WR Britain Covey on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/3axsDGr9B9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2024

The Stoll move is a bit surprising given he hasn’t been used much as a receiving threat. That said, the Eagles did elevate him last week and he should probably play as the team’s second tight end given how good he is at blocking (and how well he parlays his blocking ability into getting open when needed).

Meanwhile, the current TE2 (Grant Calcaterra) is essentially more of a receiver and his blocking has been all but non-existent when called upon this season. The Eagles may be better off lining him up as a receiver and using Stoll in anyplace that has blocking.

Stoll was elevated from the practice squad against New Orleans and played 13 snaps on offense as well as made a tackle on special teams.

The open practice squad spot goes to John Ross III, who was in camp with the team all summer. He looked pretty good in the preseason games. He had only four catches for 37 yards, but the deep shots he got himself open for were not hit by Kenny Pickett, which shouldn’t reflect poorly on Ross’ performance.

The Eagles could elevate him to the active roster a few times, especially given that the team elevated Parris Campbell last week and would seem likely to need to do so again this week, which would leave him with only one more elevation available before he’d need to be signed to the 53-man to play on game day.