Eagles Transactions: Jack Driscoll To Active Roster As Parris Campbell, Siaki Ika Added To Practice Squad

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
To no surprise, the Eagles have announced the return of Parris Campbell.

After the reports yesterday he would be released, we had mentioned that he looked likely to return to a practice squad spot and that’s exactly what happened.

More surprising, however, is that the player moving to the 53-man roster is OL Jack Driscoll.

The spot seemed all but destines for WR Ainias Smith, who’s practice/return window is coming to a close next week, but Driscoll gets the nod instead.

Driscoll was a key backup for several seasons and is even more critical now with Jordan Mailata out and Tyler Steen needing to play last week due to a concussion Mekhi Becton suffered last week (an injury that may mean both Fred Johnson and Tyler Steen are starters with Driscoll potentially being the top backup option.

It remains to be seen what the Eagles will do with Smith (or Albert O, for that matter) when his return timeline is going to expire.

Since Driscoll is coming off the practice squad, the Eagles get another opening and bring in DT Siaki Ika.

Ika is a 335lb tackle that the Eagles could look to try and develop.

He was a third-round pick of the Browns just last year following two seasons at LSU and two more at Baylor.

He did play a significant number of snaps during the last four games for the Browns last season, but his only recorded stat was a pass break-up. He was with the Browns this offseason and was on their practice squad until October 15 when he was released.

