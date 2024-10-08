Eagles Transactions: Linebacker Devin White Released

The Eagles have parted ways with veteran linebacker Devin White.

White was signed to a relatively small, incentive-laden deal this offseason, but did not play for the team at all during the regular season.

We have released LB Devin White. pic.twitter.com/Ya9dCeVDEs — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2024

White got most of the reps with the starters throughout camp but suddenly Baun became the starter as the season arrived and White was an inactive on gamedays.

It’s unknown why exactly things transpired like that.

White’s release coming without a corresponding move would seem to indicate it was likely either he asked for a release or the team is hoping that one of their injured players that is eligible to return could take the spot prior to their game against the Browns.