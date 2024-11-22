Eagles Transactions: Ochaun Mathis Added To Practice Squad

Just a few days ahead of their game with the Rams, the Eagles have added a former Rams draft pick to their practice squad.

On Friday morning, the team announced the release of David Amenih and the signing of Ochaun Mathis.

Practice Squad: We have signed LB Ochaun Mathis and released LB David Anenih.

Mathis was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 draft.

He was placed on IR at the start of the 2023 season and was activated later on in the year.

He registered two tackles in limited snaps.

He signed with the Patriots this season and was on their practice squad before he was elevated there. He has two tackles and a forced fumble in his time in New England this year.

He was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday.

Amenih had been with the Eagles practice squad since mid September.