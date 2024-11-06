Eagles

Eagles Transactions: TE Albert Okwuegbunam Released

Paul Bowman
Eagles Transactions: TE Albert Okwuegbunam Released

The Eagles have made a decision.

After opening the practice window for Albert Okwuegbunam a few weeks back, the date he had to return by was upcoming and, as much of the country was following election results, the Eagles made a decision on his future.

On Tuesday, the Eagles released Albert O.

Evidently, the team decided they were happy with the re-addition of Jack Stoll as the third tight end.

Stoll has filled in with Goedert out well as the blocking TE while Calcaterra has been effective in the short to medium passing game. Still, the Eagles will be happy to get their most complete tight end back.

Albert O had originally been acquired in a low-risk pick swap with the Broncos. Despite his lack of playing time or effect on the team, the Eagles re-signed him this offseason but he wound up on IR as the team looked to avoid cutting him with the bulk of other roster cuts.

The minor gamble clearly didn’t play off as he played just 57 offensive snaps and received one target (no catches).

Paul Bowman
