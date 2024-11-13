Eagles Transactions: TE Jack Stoll Waived

The Eagles released Jack Stoll on Tuesday night.

It is a bit of an odd decision, particularly after they just released Albert O last week.

We have waived TE Jack Stoll. pic.twitter.com/uAq5moOK8T — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 12, 2024

The move was almost certainly made to clear up a spot for Jordan Mailata, whose practice window was opened a day prior.

That part of the move makes sense. What doesn’t is leaving the active roster with just two tight ends.

Not only that, but they leave themselves with only Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, two players who have never in their career been healthy for a full season. Goedert himself just got back from a three-week absence when he returned last Sunday.

The Eagles would almost certainly look to re-sign Stoll to the practice squad on Wednesday (assuming he isn’t signed by another team).

Stoll was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles and this has so far been his fourth season with the team.