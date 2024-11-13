Eagles

Eagles Transactions: TE Jack Stoll Waived

Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles released Jack Stoll on Tuesday night.

It is a bit of an odd decision, particularly after they just released Albert O last week.

The move was almost certainly made to clear up a spot for Jordan Mailata, whose practice window was opened a day prior.

That part of the move makes sense. What doesn’t is leaving the active roster with just two tight ends.

Not only that, but they leave themselves with only Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, two players who have never in their career been healthy for a full season. Goedert himself just got back from a three-week absence when he returned last Sunday.

The Eagles would almost certainly look to re-sign Stoll to the practice squad on Wednesday (assuming he isn’t signed by another team).

Stoll was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles and this has so far been his fourth season with the team.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
