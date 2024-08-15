Eagles vs. Patriots Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

After a few days of joint practices in the hamlet of Foxboro, the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will battle “for real” on Thursday night in National Football League preseason action. Both squads enter Thursday’s game with 1-0-0 NFL preseason record with the Eagles squeaking by Baltimore and the Patriots defeating Carolina. The story will once again be whether or not head coach Nick Sirianni chooses to play his offensive starters. The majority of the starting offense has yet to participate in a game this preseason.

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, and more for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots preseason game!

How to Watch Eagles vs. Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

When : Thursday, August 15, 2024

: Thursday, August 15, 2024 Where : Gillette Stadium | Foxboro, MA

: Gillette Stadium | Foxboro, MA Kickoff : 7:00 PM/EDT

: 7:00 PM/EDT Gameday Weather : 69-degrees and cloudy with a chance of showers (36%)

: 69-degrees and cloudy with a chance of showers (36%) Telecast : NBC10 with Scott Graham (PxP) and Ross Tucker (analyst) | Also Available : NFL Network outside the Philadelphia market

: NBC10 with Scott Graham (PxP) and Ross Tucker (analyst) | : NFL Network outside the Philadelphia market Broadcast : SportsRadio 94WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network with Merrill Reese (PxP) & Mike Quick (analyst)

: SportsRadio 94WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network with Merrill Reese (PxP) & Mike Quick (analyst) Betting Favorite: New England -3.0

Eagles vs. Patriots Betting Odds from ESPNBet

Spread Total Moneyline PHI +3.0 (-105) O 34.5 (-110) +140 NE -3.0 (-115) U 34.5 (-110) -165

Eagles vs. Ravens: Things to Watch

Starters? Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni chose to sit the offensive starters a week ago in Baltimore due to “weather conditions.” There’s once again a chance of showers in Foxboro ahead of Thursday’s preseason tilt with New England. The difference this time, the Eagles and Patriots met for a handful of joint practices prior to Thursday’s preseason game. Will the Eagles offensive starters see the field against the Pats?

More playing time for the little Ax Man? Jeremiah Trotter Jr . was one of the defensive standouts in last week’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Birds’ 5th round pick led the team with 6.0 total tackles, a sack, and a QB pressure. If you believe the reports from this week’s Eagles-Pats joint sessions, Trotter Jr. stood out in a big way.

Offensive line battle Keep an eye on the battle for the right guard spot. Mekhi Becton and Tyler Steen have been engaged in a battle throughout training camp to become the starter at right guard. Becton started last week against Baltimore and took the majority of the starter snaps in this week’s joint sessions against New England. Steen is about two-weeks removed from an ankle injury and could see more reps on Thursday night.



Eagles vs. Patriots: News and Notes