Eagles vs. Patriots Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions, and More!

The Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) kickoff the 2023-24 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots (0-0) in the suburban hamlet of Foxboro, MA. Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM/EDT.
The Eagles will look to cleanse their palate of the bitter taste from Super Bowl LVII in February. Offensively, the Birds return the core of last season’s record setting group including Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, and most of the offensive line. QB coach Brian Johnson has been elevated to offensive coordinator to replace Shane Steichen who departed for Indianapolis in the off season. Defensively, the Eagles will have a new look with a handful of new, young players and a new defensive coordinator, Sean Desai. Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Reed Blankenship will all assume starting roles to being the season. Questions linger about the effectiveness of the defensive unit.
Here’s a how to watch, betting odds, predictions, and more for Eagles vs. Patriots.
This area will be updated when gameday injury reports are released.
The Philadelphia Eagles enter Sunday’s game with the bitter taste of the Super Bowl loss still lingering. In addition to some roster turnover, the Eagles enter the 2023-24 NFL season with a pair of new coordinators. The offense remains relatively intact from last season while the defense looks very different. Another scary element to this game is Darth Vader on the other sideline. Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick has had nearly six months to plan and scheme for Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts.
The Philadelphia Eagles win the 2023-24 NFL regular season opener if they follow the ’22-23 gameplan especially on defense. Say what you will about Jonathan Gannon, facts are facts, his defense feasted on subpar QBs last year. Mac Jones isn’t anything special. Can Sean Desai’s defense do the samething? Sunday should be a walk in the park if they can.
Giving Bill Belichick six months to prepare for this game is downright scary. Evil Bill is one of the, if not the, greatest defensive minds in the history of the game. No coach was able to figure out the ’22-23 version of Jalen Hurts, can Belichick? Another thing to watch is the Patriots’ run game against the Eagles d-line. It could turn into a long day if New England can pound the rock.
This game has weird written all over it. It’s the first game of the season coming off a brutal Super Bowl loss, new coordinators, a ton of new defensive pieces, Tom Brady day, and Bill Belichick on the other sideline. Again, just weird. That being said, the Eagles are the better team and should win this game. It’s not going to be the blowout a lot of fans are expecting and it will certainly be the talk of sports radio next week.