Eagles

Eagles vs. Patriots Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions, and More!

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

 

The Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) kickoff the 2023-24 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots (0-0) in the suburban hamlet of Foxboro, MA. Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM/EDT.

The Eagles will look to cleanse their palate of the bitter taste from Super Bowl LVII in February.  Offensively, the Birds return the core of last season’s record setting group including Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, and most of the offensive line.  QB coach Brian Johnson has been elevated to offensive coordinator to replace Shane Steichen who departed for Indianapolis in the off season. Defensively, the Eagles will have a new look with a handful of new, young players and a new defensive coordinator, Sean DesaiJordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Reed Blankenship will all assume starting roles to being the season. Questions linger about the effectiveness of the defensive unit.

Here’s a how to watch, betting odds, predictions, and more for Eagles vs. Patriots.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Patriots

  • 🏈 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
  • 📅 When: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • 🕛 Time: 4:25 PM/EDT
  •  🏟 Where: Foxboro, MA | Gillette Stadium
  • 📺 Telecast: CBS (KYW-3) with Jim Nantz (PxP) and Tony Romo (analyst)
  • 📻 Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP with Merrill Reese (PxP), Mike Quick (analyst) and Howard Eskin (sideline)
  • 📊 Team Records: New England Patriots (0-0) | Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)
  • 🎲 Betting Odds: New England Patriots (-110) | Eagles (-110)

Eagles vs. Patriots Betting Odds

Bet Philadelphia Eagles  New England Patriots  Play
Moneyline -190 +155 BetMGM logo
Point Spread -4 (-110) +4 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 44.5 Points (-110) Under 44.5 Points (-110) BetMGM logo

 

Eagles vs. Patriots Series History

    • The Eagles at Patriots have met 15-times, including Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl LII, dating back to 1973.
    • The Eagles lead the series 8-to-7.
 
Date Result
Nov 17, 2019 NWE 17, @PHI 10
Feb 4, 2018 NWE 33, @PHI 41
Dec 6, 2015 @NWE 28, PHI 35
Nov 27, 2011 NWE 38, @PHI 20
Nov 25, 2007 @NWE 31, PHI 28
Philadelphia Eagles lead all-time series 8-7
View all matchups »

Eagles vs. Patriots Injury Report

This area will be updated when gameday injury reports are released.

Eagles vs. Patriots: Game at a Glance

The Philadelphia Eagles enter Sunday’s game with the bitter taste of the Super Bowl loss still lingering.  In addition to some roster turnover, the Eagles enter the 2023-24 NFL season with a pair of new coordinators.  The offense remains relatively intact from last season while the defense looks very different.  Another scary element to this game is Darth Vader on the other sideline.  Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick has had nearly six months to plan and scheme for Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles Win This Game If…

The Philadelphia Eagles win the 2023-24 NFL regular season opener if they follow the ’22-23 gameplan especially on defense.  Say what you will about Jonathan Gannon, facts are facts, his defense feasted on subpar QBs last year. Mac Jones isn’t anything special.  Can Sean Desai’s defense do the samething? Sunday should be a walk in the park if they can.

The Patriots Win This Game If…

Giving Bill Belichick six months to prepare for this game is downright scary.  Evil Bill is one of the, if not the, greatest defensive minds in the history of the game.  No coach was able to figure out the ’22-23 version of Jalen Hurts, can Belichick?  Another thing to watch is the Patriots’ run game against the Eagles d-line.  It could turn into a long day if New England can pound the rock.

Eagles vs. Patriots Prediction

This game has weird written all over it.  It’s the first game of the season coming off a brutal Super Bowl loss, new coordinators, a ton of new defensive pieces, Tom Brady day, and Bill Belichick on the other sideline.  Again, just weird.  That being said, the Eagles are the better team and should win this game. It’s not going to be the blowout a lot of fans are expecting and it will certainly be the talk of sports radio next week. 

Eagles -20 | Patriots -17

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Roster News: Birds Elevate a Pair of Players for Sunday’s Opener vs. New England

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  16h
Eagles
2023 Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds: Prop Bets, Best Bets, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 9 2023
Eagles
Eagles Announce Team Captains For 2023-24 NFL Season
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 5 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Bring Back Morrow On Practice Squad In Pair Of Moves
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 4 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Reportedly Signing Tyre Phillips To Practice Squad
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 1 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Return Of Le’Raven Clark, Signing Of Thomas Booker Rounds Out Philly’s Practice Squad
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 31 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Reportedly Signing Tiawan Mullen To Practice Squad
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 31 2023