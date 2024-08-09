Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

The Philadelphia Eagles return to the gridiron of the first time since last season’s disastrous collapse on Friday night in the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens. While only a preseason game, it will be the first time game action for the new look Birds’ offense and defense. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, the Eagles have a pair of new coordinators — Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, respectively– for the 2024-25 season. It will be a new look for each unit as they take the field in what is likely to be a rainy and slick field at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Eagles will reportedly play their starters for at least one series on Friday night, according to the Inky‘s Jeff McLane. The same cannot be said for the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play at all during the preseason and other starters will be limited. One has to wonder; will Birds’ head coach Nick Sirianni change his mind if the weather deteriorates as predicted on Friday night?

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, and more for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens preseason game!

How to Watch Eagles vs. Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

When : Friday, August 9, 2024

: Friday, August 9, 2024 Where : M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD Kickoff : 7:30 PM/EDT

: 7:30 PM/EDT Gameday Weather : Rain showers and thunderstorms (70% chance)

: Rain showers and thunderstorms (70% chance) Telecast : COZI TV (check local listings) and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus with Scott Graham (PxP) and Ross Tucker (analyst)

: COZI TV (check local listings) and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus with Scott Graham (PxP) and Ross Tucker (analyst) Broadcast : SportsRadio 94WIP with Merrill Reese (PxP) & Mike Quick (analyst)

: SportsRadio 94WIP with Merrill Reese (PxP) & Mike Quick (analyst) Betting Favorite: Eagles -2.5

Eagles vs. Ravens Betting Odds

Spread Total Moneyline PHI -2.5 (-110) O 36.5 (-105) -130 BAL +2.5 (-110) U 36.5 (-115) +110

Betting odds from BETESPN

Eagles vs. Ravens: Things to Watch

Will the starters play and, if so, how much? Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has been non-committal on his roster usage for Friday’s NFL preseason opener in Baltimore. It’s hard to imagine any of the starters playing more than one series especially considering the weather forecast . According to Inquirer scribe Jeff McLane, Birds’ head coach Nick Sirianni is likely to play the starters for at least on series.

What will Kellen Moore’s offense look like? New OC Kellen Moore showed some new wrinkles to the Birds’ offense during last week’s open practice at The Linc. As expected, there was a lot more use of motion but how will Moore’s system look in a “real” game?

The new look Eagles’ defense Eagles DC Vic Fangio has been PREACHING physical football to anyone that has been willing to listen. That’s a massive departure from the “ole” style of tackling of the past few seasons. In short, look to see if traditional Philadelphia Eagles defensive football is back.

The new kickoff rules Kickoffs will look a bit different this season in the National Football League. In an effort to create more drama and return the return to the game, the NFL has adopted new kickoff rules that closely resemble those used by various spring leagues over the past few seasons.



Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction:

Are you kidding me? It’s the preseason! Pop a beverage, have a cheesesteak, and enjoy the game!