ECHL Returns to Trenton as Utah Grizzlies Relocate for 2026–27 Season

TRENTON, N.J. — The ECHL is set to return to Trenton, New Jersey, with the relocation of the Utah Grizzlies franchise, league officials announced Tuesday. The move will bring professional hockey back to the state’s capital for the first time since 2013.

The league’s Board of Governors approved the transfer of controlling interest and home territory of the Utah Grizzlies from Grizzlies Hockey Club, LLC to Pro Hockey Partners, LLC. The new franchise will begin play in the 2026–27 season at the CURE Insurance Arena, which was home to the former Trenton Titans and Trenton Devils.

ECHL Commissioner had the following to say about the looming return of professional hockey to Trenton:

“This is an exciting day for our league and for New Jersey hockey fans. The original ECHL team served as a catalyst to the opening of CURE Insurance Arena back in 1999 and growing the hockey community in New Jersey. We look forward to reinvigorating that experience through a seasoned ownership group.”

The Grizzlies will play one final season at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Franchise chairman D.G. Elmore acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the move, saying, “This was a difficult decision… Our focus right now is entirely on the fans and the community that have supported us for three decades.”

Pro Hockey Partners, led by Joe Eng and longtime ECHL executive Bob Ohrablo, will oversee the new Trenton club. Ohrablo has been instrumental in building successful ECHL organizations, including the Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Local leaders praised the return of hockey to Mercer County. County Executive Dan Benson said the move is “a major step in our mission to make Mercer County not only a great place to live, work and play, but also a true destination for sports, business, entertainment and tourism.”

Trenton last hosted an ECHL franchise in 2013. The Titans won the 2005 Kelly Cup and staged the 2002 ECHL All-Star Classic.

With arena upgrades planned, officials expect the return of pro hockey to create new opportunities for families and fans in the area.