College Basketball

Eric Dixon leads Villanova to knockout win over Penn in Big 5 play

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Eric Dixon leads Villanova to knockout win over Penn in Big 5 play

Radnor PA: There is a certain feel in the air when the Philadelphia Big 5 goes to battle & that is what we saw on Tuesday night as the Villanova Wildcats took on Penn Quakers from Finneran Pavilion. The Winner of this game would end up playing for 3rd place in the upcoming Big 5 Classic while the loser ends up in the 5th place battle.

Villanova & Penn both come into the game off bad losses, Villanova fell to Virginia while Penn made their way to the Main Line after a loss to Saint Joseph’s

 

Before the game, Villanova would have some news

Lineups:

Villanova:

Penn:

How the game went:

Early in the first half, both Penn & Villanova would come out making their shots & the Quakers would have an early 6-4 lead on 3 by Sam Brown. The Wildcats would start to pull away & the Quakers would fight back to get the game tied at 26 on 3 by Nick Spinoso. The rest of the game would change from that point as Penn would end the first half with a 9-minute scoring drought & Wildcats would take full advantage of it as they took a 43-26 lead into half & could the Quakers make whatever changes to get back into the game & the answer was NO, the defense by the Wildcats were good & Eric Dixon would have some big plays including a 1 handed breakaway dunk

 

The Wildcats would have the lead go over 30 points a couple of times in the second half & the final would be 93-49. This was the type of game Villanova needed to show after their performance against Virginia last week.

Postgame:

Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune

 

Penn Coach Steve Donahue:

Final Numbers:

 

What is next:

Villanova will now prepare for battle with Maryland on Sunday in the Empire Classic from the Prudential Center, as for Penn, they will have a couple of days off before doing battle with Navy on Black Friday at the Palestra in the Cathedral Classic Invitational.

Topics  
College Basketball Writer: David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To College Basketball

College Basketball
Kobe MaGee leads Drexel to win over Colgate

Kobe MaGee leads Drexel to win over Colgate

Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Nov 9 2024
College Basketball
Villanova comes out flat in eye opening loss to Columbia
Villanova comes out flat in eye opening loss to Columbia
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Nov 6 2024
College Basketball
Erik Reynolds II leads Saint Joseph’s comeback win over Navy to start season
Erik Reynolds II leads Saint Joseph’s comeback win over Navy to start season
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Nov 4 2024
Penn State
Penn State Basketball: Kayden Mingo Becomes Highest-Rated Commitment In Program History
Penn State Basketball: Kayden Mingo Becomes Highest-Rated Commitment In Program History
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 1 2024
Penn State
Penn State Basketball: Forward Mason Blackwood Commits To Nittany Lions
Penn State Basketball: Forward Mason Blackwood Commits To Nittany Lions
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 18 2024
College Football
Penn State Athletics: Board Extends Athletic Director Pat Kraft Through 2032
Penn State Athletics: Board Extends Athletic Director Pat Kraft Through 2032
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 26 2024
College Basketball
Jared Sullinger leads Carmen’s Crew to $1 Million, TBT Title
Jared Sullinger leads Carmen’s Crew to $1 Million, TBT Title
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Aug 4 2024
Go to top button