Erik Reynolds II leads Saint Joseph’s comeback win over Navy to start season

Philadelphia: There is a certain feel when a new college basketball season gets going & that is what we had on Monday Night as the Saint Joseph’s Hawks took on Navy Midshipmen from Hagan Arena on the Campus of Saint Joseph’s University.

Before the game, the Hawks would announce some injury news

News: Saint Joseph's sophomore Xzayvier Brown (thumb) is available, while freshman Khaafiq Myers (knee) is out for Monday’s game versus Navy. #THWND — SJU Hawks MBB (@SJUHawks_MBB) November 4, 2024

Navy would get the game’s first 11 points before the Hawks got on the board on a basket from Xzayvier Brown & it would be a slow effort by the Hawks to get back into the game after the fast start from Navy, at one point the Navy lead was 12 at 14-2 with 15:35 left. Saint Joseph’s would fight their way back into the game lead by Xzayvier Brown was fouled from 3 pt range & would make 2/3 from the line. Later on in the first half as the Hawks would cut into the Midshipmen lead, Navy would have an answer for whatever the Hawks were doing, Navy would be over the foul limit with 4 minutes left in the 1st half & at one point, Hawks Erik Reynolds II would score the last 5 points for the hawks to cut the Navy lead to 31-27, Hawks would be down 33-28 at halftime.

Navy picked up where they left off in the first half as they got the lead back up to 12 at 44-32 at the first timeout of 2nd half. Saint Joseph’s would try to slow down whatever Navy was doing but the Midshipmen would not let it happen as they got the lead up to 10 on couple times in the second half.

Hawks Xzayvier Brown would have the play of the game with this crazy shot that went in & was fouled

Xzayvier Brown with the swipe at one end, and the ridiculous bucket at the other! #THWND pic.twitter.com/hLFPnwa1FW — SJU Hawks MBB (@SJUHawks_MBB) November 5, 2024

Erik Reynolds II started to heat up & the Hawks got the game tied at 47 with 10:15 left & the crowd at Hagan Arena liked the effort that the Hawks was putting into

The Hawks took their first lead of the game at 49-47 with 2 at the line from Xzayvier Brown & once the Hawks took the lead, there would be 5 separate times that the Hawks would have the lead up to 7 with the last being 70-63 on foul shot from Xzayvier Brown. Reynolds would make some big 3-pointers down the stretch as the Hawkw would come from behind & take down Navy to start the season

What a comeback win by @SJUHawks_MBB as they beat Navy 70-63 pic.twitter.com/WpOFA93YlM — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 5, 2024

What I asked to @SJUHawks_MBB Erik Reynolds II on win over Navy pic.twitter.com/yY7cKcapQt — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 5, 2024

What I asked to @SJUHawks_MBB Xzayvier Brown on comeback win over Navy pic.twitter.com/mpyW7zv1Cy — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 5, 2024

The Saint Joseph’s Hawks will make the changes needed as they get ready for battle with Central Connecticut State on November 8 at Hagan Arena while the Navy will attempt to get their first win as they battle Harvard also on November 8