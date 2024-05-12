Sports Betting

ESPN BET Becomes the Official Sports Betting Partner of the PGA Championship

James Foglio photo
James Foglio
ESPN BET Becomes the Official Sports Betting Partner of the PGA Championship

 

ESPN BET is now the official sports betting partner of the PGA Championship, announced PENN Entertainment, operator of ESPN BET.

ESPN BET strikes sports betting deal with PGA Championship ahead of this year’s golf tournament

The PGA Championship is the first men’s golf major to form a partnership with a sports betting sponsor. ESPN BET’s online sportsbook first launched in November 2023.

PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer, Jeff Price, released a statement on their partnership with PENN Entertainment: 

“We are incredibly proud to partner with PENN Entertainment and immerse ESPN BET into the spectator experience throughout the PGA Championship. The added onsite presence of ESPN BET as well as broadcast and content offerings will provide spectators with exciting new ways to enjoy and engage with all of the action during the PGA Championship.”

ESPN BET will advertise its sportsbook on-site at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, and during the broadcast of the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19. 

Fans with a registered ESPN BET online sportsbook account will have unlimited access to the ESPN BET Members Lounge. 

Food, beverages, and a VR simulator of the 13th hole are among the offered benefits of purchasing the sportsbook’s membership.  

Sportsbook odds will be featured on network broadcasts during the four rounds of the 2024 PGA Championship

Vice President of Operations at PENN Interactive, Jason Birney, also released a statement: 

 “We’re pleased to be the PGA of America’s first-ever gaming partner and align ESPN BET with this prestigious men’s golf major. We look forward to accessing highly engaging touchpoints to bring ESPN BET onto the course and into the PGA Championship broadcast on ESPN. With the PGA Championship set to take place in states where ESPN BET operators through 2026, this partnership provides us with a great opportunity to interact with and engage golf fans.”

Additionally, odds and betting tips will be featured on ESPN network broadcasts for viewers to check out during the four rounds at the 2024 PGA Championship. 

PGA Championship sports betting offers will be available for the sportsbook’s members to claim before Thursday’s opening round and throughout the four rounds of the tournament. 

The 2025 PGA Championship will be held at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, while Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania is scheduled to host the 2026 PGA Championship.

Topics  
News Sports Betting
James Foglio photo

James Foglio

James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To Sports Betting

Sports Betting
Gambler Wins $100K On Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Winning NBA Rookie of the Year

Gambler Wins $100K On Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Winning NBA Rookie of the Year

Author image James Foglio  •  8s
Sports Betting
Bettor Turns $10 Into $192K After Hitting NBA Same-Game Parlays
Bettor Turns $10 Into $192K After Hitting NBA Same-Game Parlays
Author image James Foglio  •  26min
Sports Betting
Disney, ESPN CTO Aaron LaBerge to Exit, Will Become Chief Technology Officer of PENN Entertainment
Disney, ESPN CTO Aaron LaBerge to Exit, Will Become Chief Technology Officer of PENN Entertainment
Author image James Foglio  •  41min
Sports Betting
DraftKings Acquires AI Odds Provider Sports IQ
DraftKings Acquires AI Odds Provider Sports IQ
Author image James Foglio  •  May 10 2024
Sports Betting
NCLGS Calls Pennsylvania One Of The Most Important Online Gambling States
NCLGS Calls Pennsylvania One Of The Most Important Online Gambling States
Author image James Foglio  •  May 9 2024
Sports Betting
The 150th Kentucky Derby set several new betting handle records this past weekend
The 150th Kentucky Derby set several new betting handle records this past weekend
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 8 2024
Sports Betting
Are Penn Entertainment and ESPN Bet gaining a share in the market without offering promotions?
Are Penn Entertainment and ESPN Bet gaining a share in the market without offering promotions?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 8 2024
Go to top button