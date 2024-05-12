ESPN BET Becomes the Official Sports Betting Partner of the PGA Championship

ESPN BET is now the official sports betting partner of the PGA Championship, announced PENN Entertainment, operator of ESPN BET.

ESPN BET strikes sports betting deal with PGA Championship ahead of this year’s golf tournament

The PGA Championship is the first men’s golf major to form a partnership with a sports betting sponsor. ESPN BET’s online sportsbook first launched in November 2023.

PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer, Jeff Price, released a statement on their partnership with PENN Entertainment:

“We are incredibly proud to partner with PENN Entertainment and immerse ESPN BET into the spectator experience throughout the PGA Championship. The added onsite presence of ESPN BET as well as broadcast and content offerings will provide spectators with exciting new ways to enjoy and engage with all of the action during the PGA Championship.”

ESPN BET will advertise its sportsbook on-site at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, and during the broadcast of the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19.

Fans with a registered ESPN BET online sportsbook account will have unlimited access to the ESPN BET Members Lounge.

Food, beverages, and a VR simulator of the 13th hole are among the offered benefits of purchasing the sportsbook’s membership.

Sportsbook odds will be featured on network broadcasts during the four rounds of the 2024 PGA Championship

Vice President of Operations at PENN Interactive, Jason Birney, also released a statement:

“We’re pleased to be the PGA of America’s first-ever gaming partner and align ESPN BET with this prestigious men’s golf major. We look forward to accessing highly engaging touchpoints to bring ESPN BET onto the course and into the PGA Championship broadcast on ESPN. With the PGA Championship set to take place in states where ESPN BET operators through 2026, this partnership provides us with a great opportunity to interact with and engage golf fans.”

Additionally, odds and betting tips will be featured on ESPN network broadcasts for viewers to check out during the four rounds at the 2024 PGA Championship.

PGA Championship sports betting offers will be available for the sportsbook’s members to claim before Thursday’s opening round and throughout the four rounds of the tournament.

The 2025 PGA Championship will be held at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, while Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania is scheduled to host the 2026 PGA Championship.