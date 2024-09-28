Everything you need to know for Celebrity Boxing return to Philadelphia Tonight

Chester PA: The eyes of the sports and entertainment world will be heading to Philadelphia in particular Chester PA as Celebrity Boxing makes it return for the first time in 10 years & you cannot think of a better event for Celebrity Boxing to have its return to Philadelphia featuring 7 time world champion Shane Mosley.

CEO of Celebrity Boxing Damon Feldman about the event:

“Bringing this back to the Philadelphia area is very important to me, this is where I learned to fight, and I have wanted to bring the fights back to the place where I grew up for a very long time. It’s time to show Philadelphia what Official Celebrity Boxing is all about.”

Here is what you need to know about Celebrity Boxing return to Philadelphia on Saturday Night

Main Event: 7 time world champion Sugar Shane Mosley takes on Downingtown PA native Bob Kofroth with Damon Dash as special guest referee

The Main Event weigh in and it was as follows:

The Main Event for Celebrity Boxing return to #Philadelphia tomorrow night Shane Mosley at 180 LBS

Bob Kofroth at 201 LBS #Boxing #CelebrityBoxing pic.twitter.com/FdgJ7A9ldF — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 28, 2024

Event Time:

Undercard begins at 7PM

Main Card Begins at 9PM

Venue:

Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack in Chester PA

How to watch the fight:

The fight will be streamed live on Triller TV for $29.99 and the AmericaNu network via Pay-Per-View

Link to order the PPV

Tickets for the fight:

The Other fights on the card:

Drew Mournet vs Kimbo Slice Jr for the Unified World Super Middleweight Title

Will Stronghold vs Hank Lundy for World Welterweight Title

Josh Adams vs Joey DeMalavez for United States Super Middleweight Title.

You will also see Sherrod Dunlap & Traquan Newson and Hazel Roche on the card