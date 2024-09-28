Combat Sports

Everything you need to know for Celebrity Boxing return to Philadelphia Tonight

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Everything you need to know for Celebrity Boxing return to Philadelphia Tonight

Chester PA: The eyes of the sports and entertainment world will be heading to Philadelphia in particular Chester PA as Celebrity Boxing makes it return for the first time in 10 years & you cannot think of a better event for Celebrity Boxing to have its return to Philadelphia featuring 7 time world champion Shane Mosley.

CEO of Celebrity Boxing Damon Feldman about the event:

“Bringing this back to the Philadelphia area is very important to me, this is where I learned to fight, and I have wanted to bring the fights back to the place where I grew up for a very long time. It’s time to show Philadelphia what Official Celebrity Boxing is all about.”

Here is what you need to know about Celebrity Boxing return to Philadelphia on Saturday Night

Main Event: 7 time world champion Sugar Shane Mosley takes on Downingtown PA native Bob Kofroth with Damon Dash as special guest referee

The Main Event weigh in and it was as follows:

Event Time:
Undercard begins at 7PM
Main Card Begins at 9PM

Venue:
Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack in Chester PA

How to watch the fight:

The fight will be streamed live on Triller TV for $29.99 and the AmericaNu network via Pay-Per-View

Link to order the PPV

Tickets for the fight:
Tickets:

The Other fights on the card:
Drew Mournet vs Kimbo Slice Jr for the Unified World Super Middleweight Title

Will Stronghold vs Hank Lundy for World Welterweight Title

Josh Adams vs Joey DeMalavez for United States Super Middleweight Title.

You will also see Sherrod Dunlap & Traquan Newson and Hazel Roche on the card

Topics  
Combat Sports Writer: David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Combat Sports

Combat Sports
AEW Dynamite Results for September 25. 2024

AEW Dynamite Results for September 25. 2024

Author image Mike Lipinski  •  Sep 27 2024
Combat Sports
WWE Superstar Big E on Wrestling Again, The New Day ‘Turmoil’ and the Vince McMahon Doc
WWE Superstar Big E on Wrestling Again, The New Day ‘Turmoil’ and the Vince McMahon Doc
Author image Kyle odegard  •  Sep 26 2024
Combat Sports
WWE Raw Results for September 23, 2024
WWE Raw Results for September 23, 2024
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  Sep 27 2024
Combat Sports
Celebrity Boxing ready for Philadelphia Return
Celebrity Boxing ready for Philadelphia Return
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jul 11 2024
Writer: Michael Lipinski
WWE WrestleMania Sunday Card: How to Watch, Weather Report, Matches, Betting Odds, & More!
WWE WrestleMania Sunday Card: How to Watch, Weather Report, Matches, Betting Odds, & More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 7 2024
Combat Sports
Roman Reigns & Rock bring fight to Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins all over WrestleMania
Roman Reigns & Rock bring fight to Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins all over WrestleMania
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 6 2024
Combat Sports
WWE: Paul Heyman says ECW was meant for Philadelphia
WWE: Paul Heyman says ECW was meant for Philadelphia
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 5 2024
Go to top button