Ex-Rivers Casino Employee Sues Pittsburgh Casino

James Foglio photo
James Foglio
A former Rivers Casino employee is suing the Pittsburgh gambling venue for sexual harassment. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff began working at Rivers Casino in June 2022. She said it wasn’t long before a series of incidents, involving what she calls sexual harassment, occurred.

Beginning on Oct. 9, 2022, the lawsuit claims that’s when a guest hugged the plaintiff and kissed the side of her lip without her consent, saying, “I snuck one in there, didn’t I?” She says she immediately reported the incident.

On Oct. 31, when the plaintiff announced a drawing for the high rollers, one of the winners yelled to the woman, “You sexy (expletive)! Did you call my name?” and then kissed her on the cheek and ear, according to the complaint.

Days after that incident, the complaint says a guest grabbed her inappropriately and made lewd remarks about her undergarments. The complaint also details how the plaintiff says casino management responded to her complaints.

In one case, the plaintiff says a manager told her, “There was no need for a follow up” because the plaintiff had indicated she was fine the night of the incident.

Plaintiff claims Rivers Casino’s human resources did nothing to protect her as an employee

On Nov. 10, she was also told in a separate meeting, “What you do with guests, you bring upon yourself.” The lawsuit claims casino human resources told her the concerns were outside its range of operation.

The complaint said, she was told “that she needed to get comfortable being ‘out of her norm.’”

Days later, the executive told the plaintiff she was being unproductive and questioned why being harassed would affect her performance, per the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff was fired by Rivers Casino for insubordination on Dec. 29. The lawsuit seeks reinstatement as a host at the casino as well as lost wages and damages.

The nine-page complaint alleging a single count of retaliation was filed in U.S. District Court. Jack Horner, a spokesman for the casino, said he could not comment on pending litigation.

James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
