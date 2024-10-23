Former Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Fernando Valenzuela Passes Away

On the brink of the 2024 World Series, the baseball world has been hit with sad news. Former All-Star pitcher and cultural icon Fernando Valenzuela has passed away at age 63, according to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Phillies send their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Fernando Valenzuela, who pitched for the club during the 1994 season. We join the baseball world in mourning the loss of one of the greatest ambassadors the sport has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/K73eqVfXvs — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 23, 2024

Valenzuela appeared in eight games (seven starts) for the Philadelphia Phillies during the strike shortened 1994 MLB season. The then 33-year-old lefty went 1-2 with 19 strikeouts, a 3.00 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP in 45-innings. His tenure in Philadelphia was short and long removed from six consecutive All-Star appearances for the Dodgers from 1981 through 1986. However, despite being in the twilight of his career, “Fernandomania” once again ran wild in the summer of 1994. At least for a little bit.

The height of “Fernandomania” spanned most of the 1980’s. Valenzuela rose from a young pitcher on the sandlots of Mexico to a Cy Young Award winner on the mound at Dodger Stadium in Chavez Ravine. During his time with LA, 11-seasons in total, Valenzuela racked up a 141-116 record with a 3.31 ERA, 107 complete games, 29 shutouts, six All-Star appearances, a Cy Young Award, a Silver Slugger Award, and a Gold Glove Award. More importantly, as Major League Baseball’s Jesse Sanchez eloquently pointed out, Valenzuela was a symbol of hope and acceptance for millions of Latinos and Mexican Americans.

Valenzuela retired after 17-Big League seasons in 1997 and continued his work as an ambassador of the game. In addition to being an ambassador for the game, Valenzuela served as the Dodgers’ Spanish language color commentator on radio and TV from 2003 through the end of the 2024 MLB season.

Dodgers’ president Stan Kasten announced the team will honor Valenzuela during the upcoming World Series against the New York Yankees.