Flyers News: Oliver Bonk Signs Entry-Level Deal

The Flyers looked to the future on Monday morning for their latest signing, taking care of business with one of their top draft picks from June.
The Flyers announced the signing of defenseman Oliver Bonk to a three-year, entry-level deal.
Bonk was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. While the wait to sign the team’s other first-round pick, Matvei Michkov, is well underway, Bonk also figures to be an important part of the Flyers future plans.
Last season with the London Knights in the OHL, Bonk had 10 goals and 40 points in 67 games. In 77 career OHL games, Bonk has 43 points. In 21 playoff games, Bonk also recorded 11 assists.
Bonk is expected to participate in the Flyers upcoming rookie camp in September, and is expected to return to play for the Knights again this season.