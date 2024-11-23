Flyers

Flyers vs. Blackhawks Preview: 2023 NHL Draft Clash

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers vs. Blackhawks Preview: 2023 NHL Draft Clash

The Flyers are preparing to get some reinforcements back in the lineup as soon as Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. And as much as the team needs all the help they can get, all eyes in this game are on two of the NHL’s rising stars.

It will be a battle of 2023 NHL Draft picks. Matvei Michkov, the Flyers rookie sensation, goes against first overall pick Connor Bedard for the first time in the NHL.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Chicago Blackhawks GP G A P
Travis Konecny 20 11 12 23 Connor Bedard 20 3 12 15
Matvei Michkov 18 6 9 15 Ryan Donato 18 8 3 11
Travis Sanheim 20 5 7 12 Teuvo Teravainen 20 5 5 10
Owen Tippett 20 4 6 10 Seth Jones 17 2 8 10
Bobby Brink 17 3 6 9 Nick Foligno 20 6 3 9

Flyers Blackhawks Players to Watch

Matvei Michkov has been held off the board for the last two games after returning from being a healthy scratch with five points in three games. Michkov has two goals and four assists for six points in seven games in November.

Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks in points, but has been on a cold streak of late. The 2023 first-overall pick has not scored a goal in his last 11 games and has six assists in that time.

Flyers Blackhawks Goalie Matchup

Aleksei Kolosov gets the start for the Flyers. Kolosov made 26 saves on 29 shots in his last start on Monday in a loss against Colorado. Kolosov is still in search of his first NHL win.

Petr Mrazek gets the start for the Blackhawks. Mrazek made 32 saves on 33 shots in a win over Florida in his last start on Thursday, his first start in a week. Mrazek has alternated wins and losses in eight straight games going back to Oct. 26.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Emil Andrae (injury), Scott Laughton (healthy), Anthony Richard (healthy)

Blackhawks Lines

Blackhawks Scratches: Seth Jones (injury), Laurent Brossoit (injury), Louis Crevier (healthy), Ilya Mikheyev (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: There is a strong possibility that Cam York makes his return to the lineup for the first time in 13 games. Morgan Frost will likely be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for three straight games.
  • Blackhawks: Philipp Kurashev could return to the lineup for Ilya Mikheyev. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (16.9% – 21st), Blackhawks (21.2% – 13th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.6% – 4th), Blackhawks (79.3% – 16th)
  • Recent History vs. Blackhawks 
    • March 30, 2024 – Blackhawks 5, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Feb. 21, 2024 – Flyers 3, Blackhawks 1 (at CHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blackhawks
    • Travis Konecny: 14 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P
    • Joel Farabee: 7 GP, 0 G, 5 A, 5 P
    • Sean Couturier: 15 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.
    • Travis Sanheim needs four points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Hurricanes Take Over in 3rd to Down Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Hurricanes Take Over in 3rd to Down Flyers

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 20 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Weather the Storm
Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Weather the Storm
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 20 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Rally Falls Short in Loss to Avalanche
Flyers Postgame Report: Rally Falls Short in Loss to Avalanche
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 18 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: All Part of the Grind
Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: All Part of the Grind
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 18 2024
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #230 – Michkov Has A Moment
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #230 – Michkov Has A Moment
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 17 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Roll to Win Over Sabres
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Roll to Win Over Sabres
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 16 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Sabres Preview: First of Five
Flyers vs. Sabres Preview: First of Five
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 16 2024
Go to top button