Flyers vs. Blackhawks Preview: 2023 NHL Draft Clash

The Flyers are preparing to get some reinforcements back in the lineup as soon as Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. And as much as the team needs all the help they can get, all eyes in this game are on two of the NHL’s rising stars.
It will be a battle of 2023 NHL Draft picks. Matvei Michkov, the Flyers rookie sensation, goes against first overall pick Connor Bedard for the first time in the NHL.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Chicago Blackhawks
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|20
|11
|12
|23
|Connor Bedard
|20
|3
|12
|15
|Matvei Michkov
|18
|6
|9
|15
|Ryan Donato
|18
|8
|3
|11
|Travis Sanheim
|20
|5
|7
|12
|Teuvo Teravainen
|20
|5
|5
|10
|Owen Tippett
|20
|4
|6
|10
|Seth Jones
|17
|2
|8
|10
|Bobby Brink
|17
|3
|6
|9
|Nick Foligno
|20
|6
|3
|9
Matvei Michkov has been held off the board for the last two games after returning from being a healthy scratch with five points in three games. Michkov has two goals and four assists for six points in seven games in November.
Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks in points, but has been on a cold streak of late. The 2023 first-overall pick has not scored a goal in his last 11 games and has six assists in that time.
Aleksei Kolosov gets the start for the Flyers. Kolosov made 26 saves on 29 shots in his last start on Monday in a loss against Colorado. Kolosov is still in search of his first NHL win.
Petr Mrazek gets the start for the Blackhawks. Mrazek made 32 saves on 33 shots in a win over Florida in his last start on Thursday, his first start in a week. Mrazek has alternated wins and losses in eight straight games going back to Oct. 26.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Emil Andrae (injury), Scott Laughton (healthy), Anthony Richard (healthy)
Blackhawks Scratches: Seth Jones (injury), Laurent Brossoit (injury), Louis Crevier (healthy), Ilya Mikheyev (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: There is a strong possibility that Cam York makes his return to the lineup for the first time in 13 games. Morgan Frost will likely be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for three straight games.
- Blackhawks: Philipp Kurashev could return to the lineup for Ilya Mikheyev. No other changes are expected.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (16.9% – 21st), Blackhawks (21.2% – 13th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.6% – 4th), Blackhawks (79.3% – 16th)
- Recent History vs. Blackhawks
- March 30, 2024 – Blackhawks 5, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Feb. 21, 2024 – Flyers 3, Blackhawks 1 (at CHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Blackhawks
- Travis Konecny: 14 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P
- Joel Farabee: 7 GP, 0 G, 5 A, 5 P
- Sean Couturier: 15 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
- Milestone Watch
- Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.
- Travis Sanheim needs four points to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network