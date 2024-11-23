Flyers vs. Blackhawks Preview: 2023 NHL Draft Clash

The Flyers are preparing to get some reinforcements back in the lineup as soon as Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. And as much as the team needs all the help they can get, all eyes in this game are on two of the NHL’s rising stars.

It will be a battle of 2023 NHL Draft picks. Matvei Michkov, the Flyers rookie sensation, goes against first overall pick Connor Bedard for the first time in the NHL.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Chicago Blackhawks GP G A P Travis Konecny 20 11 12 23 Connor Bedard 20 3 12 15 Matvei Michkov 18 6 9 15 Ryan Donato 18 8 3 11 Travis Sanheim 20 5 7 12 Teuvo Teravainen 20 5 5 10 Owen Tippett 20 4 6 10 Seth Jones 17 2 8 10 Bobby Brink 17 3 6 9 Nick Foligno 20 6 3 9

Matvei Michkov has been held off the board for the last two games after returning from being a healthy scratch with five points in three games. Michkov has two goals and four assists for six points in seven games in November.

Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks in points, but has been on a cold streak of late. The 2023 first-overall pick has not scored a goal in his last 11 games and has six assists in that time.

Aleksei Kolosov gets the start for the Flyers. Kolosov made 26 saves on 29 shots in his last start on Monday in a loss against Colorado. Kolosov is still in search of his first NHL win.

Petr Mrazek gets the start for the Blackhawks. Mrazek made 32 saves on 33 shots in a win over Florida in his last start on Thursday, his first start in a week. Mrazek has alternated wins and losses in eight straight games going back to Oct. 26.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Emil Andrae (injury), Scott Laughton (healthy), Anthony Richard (healthy)

Blackhawks Scratches: Seth Jones (injury), Laurent Brossoit (injury), Louis Crevier (healthy), Ilya Mikheyev (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: There is a strong possibility that Cam York makes his return to the lineup for the first time in 13 games. Morgan Frost will likely be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for three straight games.

There is a strong possibility that makes his return to the lineup for the first time in 13 games. will likely be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for three straight games. Blackhawks: Philipp Kurashev could return to the lineup for Ilya Mikheyev. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (16.9% – 21st), Blackhawks (21.2% – 13th)

Flyers (16.9% – 21st), Blackhawks (21.2% – 13th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.6% – 4th), Blackhawks (79.3% – 16th)

Flyers (86.6% – 4th), Blackhawks (79.3% – 16th) Recent History vs. Blackhawks March 30, 2024 – Blackhawks 5, Flyers 1 (at PHI) Feb. 21, 2024 – Flyers 3, Blackhawks 1 (at CHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Blackhawks Travis Konecny: 14 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P Joel Farabee: 7 GP, 0 G, 5 A, 5 P Sean Couturier: 15 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P

Milestone Watch Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career. Travis Sanheim needs four points to reach 200 for his career.



Where to Watch