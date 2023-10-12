Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Clean Slate

The 2023-24 season is about to get underway for the Philadelphia Flyers. There’s a renewed energy around the Flyers following an offseason filled with organizational change, the proclamation of a “New Era of Orange,” and a commitment to a long-overdue rebuild.
The Flyers first opponent on the season is the Columbus Blue Jackets, who similarly picked near the top of the draft and came away with a potential future star in Adam Fantilli, who makes his NHL debut in Thursday’s game.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Bobby Brink returns to the Flyers lineup after making the team out of camp. Brink did not play in the NHL last season after spending half of the year recovering from offseason hip surgery. Brink impressed in the preseason with a goal and two assists in four games.
Adam Fantilli makes his NHL debut on Thursday night. Fantilli was the third overall pick by the Blue Jackets and registered a pair of goals and assists for four points in the preseason.
Carter Hart is expected to get the start in goal for the Flyers. Hart finished the 2022-23 season with a 22-23-10 record and a 2.94 GAA. He also had a 1-0-1 record in the preseason with a 2.46 GAA.
Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start for the Blue Jackets. Merzlikins was hindered by injury in the 2022-23 season, playing just 30 games. He finished the season with seven wins and a 4.23 GAA.
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Tyson Foerster (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)
Blue Jackets Scratches: Kent Johnson (healthy), Liam Foudy (healthy), Adam Boqvist (healthy)