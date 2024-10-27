Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Sunday Night Hockey

Saturday’s game was a wild one for the Flyers, no pun intended, as they finally snapped a six-game losing streak against the Minnesota Wild to move back into the win column for the first time since the season opener. Now they get the chance to cap off a successful weekend.

They welcome in the Montreal Canadiens, also fresh off a win while going through a similar slow start, on Sunday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Montreal Canadiens GP G A P Matvei Michkov 8 4 5 9 Nick Suzuki 8 2 7 9 Travis Konecny 8 4 5 9 Cole Caufield 8 7 1 8 Sean Couturier 8 3 3 6 Mike Matheson 8 0 7 7 Owen Tippett 8 1 4 5 Juraj Slafkovsky 6 1 5 6 Scott Laughton 8 2 2 4 Lane Hutson 8 0 5 5

Travis Konecny picked up where he left off scoring a goal on Wednesday with a five-point game on Saturday that including his fourth goal of the season. Konecny is tied for the team lead in points.

Cole Caufield continued his hot start to the season with another goal in Saturday night’s win for Montreal, giving him seven on the season. Caufield had a down year in 2023-24 despite setting a career-high with 28 goals in 82 games. In just 46 games in 2022-23, Caufield had 26 goals and was well on his way challenging for a 50-goal season. With his hot start to 2024-25, Caufield appears to be back on that pace again.

Alexei Kolosov is expected to start for the Flyers. Kolosov was called up from Lehigh Valley following Saturday’s game. In four AHL games this season, Kolosov had a 1-2-1 record and a 3.29 GAA.

Cayden Primeau gets the start for the Canadiens. Primeau last played on Tuesday, entering the game in relief and making 32 saves on 35 shots in the final 48:55. This will be just his third start of the season. The Bishop Eustace product faced the Flyers twice last season. He allowed two goals on 39 shots in a shootout loss on Jan. 10 and made 29 saves on 30 shots in a win on March 28.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Bobby Brink (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy), Sam Ersson (healthy)

Canadiens Scratches: Juraj Slafkovsky (injury), Justin Barron (injury), Kaiden Guhle (injury), Patrik Laine (injury), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (injury), Lucas Condotta (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: The Flyers recalled Kolosov and defenseman Emil Andrae from Lehigh Valley after Saturday’s game. If Andrae were to join the lineup, it would likely be for one of the defensemen on the third pairing. Any additional lineup changes will be known closer to game time.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (25.8% – 9th), Canadiens (24.1% – 11th)

Flyers (25.8% – 9th), Canadiens (24.1% – 11th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (87.9% – 6th), Canadiens (89.3% – T-3rd)

Flyers (87.9% – 6th), Canadiens (89.3% – T-3rd) Recent History vs. Canadiens April 9, 2024 – Canadiens 9, Flyers 3 (at MTL) March 28, 2024 – Canadiens 4, Flyers 1 (at MTL) Jan. 10, 2024 – Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens Sean Couturier: 31 GP, 7 G, 13 A, 20 P Travis Konecny: 17 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 P Owen Tippett: 9 GP, 6 G, 3 A, 9 P

Milestone Watch Nick Seeler will play in his 300th NHL game tonight. Sean Couturier needs one assist to pass John LeClair (309) for 13th all-time in franchise history. Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.



Where to Watch