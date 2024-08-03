Forever Coogs & Carmen’s Crew Rings the Bell to make the Finals of TBT

Philadelphia: Only 4 teams remain for a chance to win 1 million dollars and they would make their way to the City of Philadelphia to see who is the champions. The games would take place on the campus of Drexel Univeristy and the 4 teams are Eberlein Drive, Forever Coogs, LaFamilla & Carmen’s Crew.

In the first semifinal, it featured Eberlein Drive against Forever Coogs

How the game went:

In the first half, Forever Coogs would jump out early and would take control most of the half and at times Eberlein Drive would go a couple of scoring runs to cut into the lead.

One of the plays from the first half was this monster dunk by

Forever Coogs would take a 40-37 lead into halftime & based on how things went, could Eberlein Drive make the changes to get back into the game

In the second Houston teams would keep the pressure but Eberlein would go on a big run and cut the lead to 2 at 68-66 & we are at the point where it goes to Target Score to win the game. The Target score for this game is 76 points.

The drive would have their Sportscenter Top 10 Moment with this Massive Dunk

OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG THROW THAT SH** DOWN NATE ROBERTS!!! WHAT A PLAY!! WHAT A GAME! pic.twitter.com/fp08kHB1Di — TBT (@thetournament) August 3, 2024

Houston would go on to win the game 76-73 & the Winning shot came from Rob Gray

Postgame:

Houston Rob Gray on hitting the game-winner to make the finals:

In the other semifinal Carmen’s Crew which is a team of Ohio State alumni would take down La Familia who is the Kentucky alumni

After the game, Carmen’s Crew Jamel Morris opens up about hitting the game-winner to be 1 win from $ 1 million