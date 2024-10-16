From the Pitch: Whats going on with the Union

Chester PA: As everyone knows there will be bumps on the road during any season & that is what the Philadelphia Union has experienced during the 2024 season & it will come down to the final weekend of the 2024 MLS Regular season.

MLS would release on what the Philadelphia Union would need to do to make the MLS Cup Playoffs and honestly, it’s going to take a miracle for them to make the playoffs

Here's what that state for the Philadelphia Union in order for them to clinch a playoff spot this weekend#DOOO #MLS pic.twitter.com/nSxkPVVuQR — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 15, 2024

Other Union news & notes:

The Union would announce they have signed midfielder Jeremy Rafanello to a new contract which will be through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

The Philadelphia Union II Frankie Westfield and CJ Olney have both been named to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI & they will be playing in their first home playoff game as Union II will face New York City FC II in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Subaru Park on Sunday, October 20th (5:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Updates from Practice on Thursday

Notes from Union training:

– the season is still going on, over and above my objections

– Sam Adeniran was working off to the side

– all internationals accounted for

– Quinn Sullivan can do a handstand (not well but …) — Matthew De George (@sportsdoctormd) October 17, 2024

Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin will speak on Friday after practice as they head into the final day of the regular season.

The Union vs FC Cincinnati game is on Saturday at 6 PM from Subaru Park on Apple TV.