Gambler Wins $100K On Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Winning NBA Rookie of the Year

A gambler won $100,000 on an insane $100 four-leg futures parlay bet at FanDuel Sportsbook, involving the Texas Rangers winning the 2023 World Series, the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII, Scottie Scheffler taking home the green jacket at the 2024 Masters, and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama being named NBA Rookie of the Year.

Bettor won $100,000 after San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama won NBA Rookie of the Year

An Instagram user by the name of “mjgajdos” shared a screenshot of his betting slip. According to FanDuel, the odds of a gambler hitting this four-leg futures parlay bet was (+100,000). Of the four legs in play, Wembanyama (-160) was the only favorite to win.

More importantly, Wembanyama was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year on Monday by a unanimous decision, garnering all 99 first-place votes.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, finished second with 98 second-place votes. Brandon Miller, the Charlotte Hornets’ No. 2 pick from last year’s draft, came in third.

Wembanyama became the sixth unanimous Rookie of the Year in the last 40 years — joining Ralph Sampson (1984), David Robinson (1990), Blake Griffin (2011), Damian Lillard (2013) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2016).

The 7-foot-4 forward/center also joined the Spurs’ other two No. 1 picks — Robinson and Tim Duncan (1998) — as winners of the award.

“My goals were always to help my team as best as I could and get better as the year went on,” Wembanyama said from San Antonio on TNT after the award was announced during the NBA playoff pregame show.

“I knew in order to do this I had to be individually good on the court and dominant. So, it was a huge thing for me and a big thing to get. It’s always been really important and I’m glad it’s finally official.”

One gambler won just $300 on a $60,000 bet after Wembanyama went No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

Ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, a different bettor placed $60,000 on Victor Wembanyama to be selected No. 1 overall at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wemby was heavily favored at (+20,000). Since the Spurs selected him first overall, the gambler won just $300.

A $100 bet would have netted just 50 cents. A $1,000 bet, which would have won a gambler a large sum for any other bet, would have had a payout of only $5.

Wembanyama set a number of NBA records in his rookie 2023-24 season.

In 71 games (all starts), Wemby averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. The last player to average 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in a single season was Shaquille O’Neal, who did it in his MVP season in 1999-2000.

Furthermore, Wembanyama became only the second rookie in NBA history to lead the league in blocks (since blocks were first tracked as a stat in 1973-74) joining Manute Bol, who accomplished the feat in 1985-86.

Wembanyama is the first rookie to record 250 blocks in a season since Alonzo Mourning and O’Neal did it in 1992-93.

The French phenom also became the first NBA player to record at least 1,500 points, 250 blocks, and 100 3-pointers in a single season.

In a 122-99 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 12, he became the fifth player since 1990 to post a triple-double of at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a single game.

At age 20, Wembanyama became the youngest NBA player — since the data was first tracked — to accomplish this feat by two years. He joined Hakeem Olajuwon (age 27, 33), David Robinson (age 25, 25, 28), Dwight Howard (age 22), and Anthony Davis (age 25).