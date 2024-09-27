Eagles

NFL Trade Rumors: A Potential Haason Reddick Return to the Nest?

NFL Trade Rumors: A Potential Haason Reddick Return to the Nest?

 

Could a return to the nest be in the making for disgruntled New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick?

According to Jets’ ESPN insider Rich Cimini, a “little birdie” told him Reddick wouldn’t be opposed to flying back south for the remainder of the fall or winter and rejoining his old flock. Reddick may be open to once again roosting in South Philadelphia. He might be open to reclaiming his perch at One NovaCare Way.

Okay fine, enough with the bad bird/eagle/flying puns! 

Cimini on his podcast, the aptly titled Flight Deck with Rich Cimini, discussed the possibility of Reddick returning to Philadelphia –in a swap for former Jets’ defensive end Bryce Huff no less– less than a year after being traded:

“Let’s put it this way, a little birdie told me that Reddick, I don’t think, would be opposed to something like that. I think Reddick is so frustrated with the Jets situation –and of course, he did request a trade in August– so frustrated that he wouldn’t mind going back to Philadelphia. Yeah, heard it from a little birdie. Take it for what it’s worth. Could that trade happen, Reddick for Huff? I’ll tell ya that would be one of the more bizarre trades in NFL history. A lot of things would have to fall in place, which makes it kind of far-fetched, but it’s an interesting situation to look at nonetheless.”

  • Rich Cimini on a Haason Reddick trade

Reddick, who was trade to the Jets last March for a conditional third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has yet to play a down for New York. The former All-Pro rusher began his holdout in April shortly after being traded and has forfeited north of $8 million in salary during his refusal to report to the Jets. The 30-year-old totaled 38 total tackles including 13 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks last season for the Birds’ woeful defense. In his two seasons in midnight green, Reddick racked up 27 sacks, 24 tackles-for-loss, and five forced fumbles. Through three games this season, Reddick and Huff, his de facto replacement, have the same stat line.

Topics  
