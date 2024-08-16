Hollywood Casino at Penn National Receives Date for License Renewal

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin County has received a date for the license renewal hearing from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the East Hanover Township Building in Jonestown Road, Grantville. The public is invited to attend.

This process is for the renewal of the Category 1 Slot Machine Operator License for Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC, operator of Hollywood Casino at Penn National. Both retail and online casinos in Pennsylvania are required to have their license renewed every five years.

The PGCB statement explains the process of renewal in full. All operators must follow a two-step process.

The first step is the public input hearing. Each hearing is held in the municipality where the casino operates before the Director of the Board’s Office of Hearings and Appeals.

As for the second step, the operator must attend a separate public hearing in Harrisburg at a later date where representatives of the casino licensee will offer evidence and oral arguments.

At that time, the Board members can ask additional questions. Members of the public can also present their case.

Licensee operator must provide evidence on tax revenue generated, jobs created, and diversity plan

According to Section 1326 of the Pennsylvania Racehorse Development and Gaming Act, “the burden is on the renewal applicant to establish and demonstrate, by clear and convincing evidence, its eligibility and suitability for renewal of a gaming license.”

During the hearing, the renewal applicant must demonstrate good character, integrity, and compliance with its statement of conditions. The casino licensee is also required to provide evidence on tax revenue generated and jobs created. It must show success in implementing its diversity plan as well.

Following this proceeding, the PGCB will ultimately determine whether the licensee remains eligible and suitable consistent with the laws of the Commonwealth.

Furthermore, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course is open year-round. It offers a variety of entertainment options, including slots, table games, and live thoroughbred and simulcast racing.

The casino is located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard in Grantville, Pennsylvania.