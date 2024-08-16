News

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Receives Date for License Renewal

James Foglio photo
James Foglio
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Receives Date for License Renewal

 

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin County has received a date for the license renewal hearing from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the East Hanover Township Building in Jonestown Road, Grantville. The public is invited to attend.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course can renew its Category 1 Slot Machine Operator License on Aug. 28

This process is for the renewal of the Category 1 Slot Machine Operator License for Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC, operator of Hollywood Casino at Penn National. Both retail and online casinos in Pennsylvania are required to have their license renewed every five years.

The PGCB statement explains the process of renewal in full. All operators must follow a two-step process.

The first step is the public input hearing. Each hearing is held in the municipality where the casino operates before the Director of the Board’s Office of Hearings and Appeals.

As for the second step, the operator must attend a separate public hearing in Harrisburg at a later date where representatives of the casino licensee will offer evidence and oral arguments.

At that time, the Board members can ask additional questions. Members of the public can also present their case.

Licensee operator must provide evidence on tax revenue generated, jobs created, and diversity plan

According to Section 1326 of the Pennsylvania Racehorse Development and Gaming Act, “the burden is on the renewal applicant to establish and demonstrate, by clear and convincing evidence, its eligibility and suitability for renewal of a gaming license.”

During the hearing, the renewal applicant must demonstrate good character, integrity, and compliance with its statement of conditions. The casino licensee is also required to provide evidence on tax revenue generated and jobs created. It must show success in implementing its diversity plan as well.

Following this proceeding, the PGCB will ultimately determine whether the licensee remains eligible and suitable consistent with the laws of the Commonwealth.

Furthermore, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course is open year-round. It offers a variety of entertainment options, including slots, table games, and live thoroughbred and simulcast racing.

The casino is located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard in Grantville, Pennsylvania.

Topics  
News
James Foglio photo
James Foglio
James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
View All Posts By James Foglio
James Foglio
James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To News

Phillies
Darick Hall Sets Career RBI Record For IronPigs

Darick Hall Sets Career RBI Record For IronPigs

Author image Paul Bowman  •  2min
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Tyler Steen Carted Off Field In First Half Of Preseason Game
Eagles Injury Update: Tyler Steen Carted Off Field In First Half Of Preseason Game
Author image Paul Bowman  •  15h
News
New Caesars Palace Slot Game To Launch In Pennsylvania
New Caesars Palace Slot Game To Launch In Pennsylvania
Author image James Foglio  •  Aug 15 2024
News
Pennsylvania Casinos Will Not Get ESPN Bet Rebrand
Pennsylvania Casinos Will Not Get ESPN Bet Rebrand
Author image James Foglio  •  Aug 15 2024
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean Activated
Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean Activated
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 13 2024
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Former Broncos Safety Caden Sterns
Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Former Broncos Safety Caden Sterns
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 11 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania Sports Bettors Threaten To Delete DraftKings App Over Tax Surcharge
Pennsylvania Sports Bettors Threaten To Delete DraftKings App Over Tax Surcharge
Author image James Foglio  •  Aug 9 2024
Go to top button