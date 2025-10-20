Union
How have the Philadelphia favored against Chicago & Orlando City in possible matchup in MLS Cup Playoffs
Chester PA: Now that the MLS Regular Season as come to an end, your Philadelphia Union will be entering as the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs as the Number 1 seed in th East with homefield & will play the winner of the Wildcard Round which will feature Chicago vs Orlando City which takes place on Wedesday in Chicago
Lets take a look at how the Philadelphia Union did this season against Chicago & Orlando City SC
Chicago Fire:
The Union would play 2 games against the Chicago Fire & the Union would get 2 wins in the regular season & how those games went
June 25 at Chicago, the Union would win the game 1-0 on Penalty Kick goal from Bruno Damiani
Aug 23 at Subaru Park, the Union would shutout the Chcago Fire 4-0 on Goals from Baribo, Wagner, lloski & Jean Jacques
Final at Subaru Park
Union wins 4-0
Goals by Baribo, Wagner, lloski & Jean Jacques#DOOP #MLS #PHIvCHI pic.twitter.com/JwctwmHPv3
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 24, 2025
Orlando City SC: The Union would play 2 games against Orlando City in the regular season & get a win & Draw, How did those games go
Feb 22 at Orlando City: This was the 1st game of the regular season & the Union would get the 4-2 win behind 2 goals from Tai Baribo & the 1st coaching win for new Head Coach Bradley Carnell
April 5 at Subaru Park, Game would end in scoreless draw, Union had their chances to score & Andre Blake would make a huge save to keep it scoreless in the 2nd half
Based off what we saw from the 4 games between the 2 possible playoff opponenets, I would say the better matchup would be Chicago but from a league perspecitve, Orlando City would be the better draw.
Playoff Schedule:
- Game One: Sunday, October 26 – 5:30 p.m. ET (Subaru Park) on Apple TV, & FS1
- Game Two: Saturday, November 1 – 5:30 p.m. ET (SeatGeek Stadium or Inter & Co) on Apple TV
- Game Three (if necessary): Saturday, November 8 – TBD on Apple TV