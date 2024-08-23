Sports Betting

In July, Pennsylvania internet casino revenue was $174 million

Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
In July, Pennsylvania internet casino revenue was $174 million

Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced $174.3 million in internet casino revenue. Overall winnings in PA surpassed $6 billion over five years of the marker being legalized. Sports betting in the Keystone State started in July 2019, which included iGaming. Of the seven states in the US that offer iGaming, Pennsylvania is top three. The figures they saw in July were a 31.2% year-over-year increase. Additionally, revenue was up 8.5% from the $160.6 million in June 2024. July was the fifth time in the last six months that revenue surpassed $170 million. Their $1.2 billion in gross winnings for the first seven months of 2024 is up 25.9% compared to 2023. Finally, Pennsylvania collected $49.5 million in taxes. Lifting the year-to-date total to $342.9 million.

What online sportsbooks were the most profitable in July?

In July, Pennsylvania combined $46.6 million in operator revenue from table games. That was their highest total since $51.3 million in March 2024. Hollywood Casino at PENN National houses DrafrKings, BetMGM, and ESPN BET among other online sportsbooks. They paced all licensees in PA with $20.5 million in revenue from table games. Their revenue was up 21.9% year-over-year while PENN cleared $50 billion in all-time iGaming revenue from table games. Although the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board doesn’t show revenue figures for individual operators, FanDuel appears to have finished no lower than second in Pennsylvania in July. Their licensee Valley Forge Casino reported $16.1 million in revenue from table games. That includes craps, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. FanDuel saw a 53.7% increase compared to their figures from July 2023. Their overall revenue for table games hit $110 million through seven months of 2024. 

Five licensees had revenue of over seven figures in July. PENN National was the leader in revenue with $64 million. That was up 17.7% from July 2023. PENN saw $43.1 million derived from slots to help push their all-time winnings above $1.5 billion. Valley Forge Casino came in second place for July 2024 with $45.5 million as their slot revenue surged to $29.4 million for a 56.9% increase. BetRivers was in third place at $29.8 million in revenue. Ending their four-month run with at least $30 million in winnings.

Topics  
Sports Betting
Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Related To Sports Betting

Sports Betting
Pennsylvania Sports Bettors Threaten To Delete DraftKings App Over Tax Surcharge

Pennsylvania Sports Bettors Threaten To Delete DraftKings App Over Tax Surcharge

Author image James Foglio  •  Aug 9 2024
Sports Betting
WhiteHat Studios Partners With Bet365 To Launch Online Casino Games In PA
WhiteHat Studios Partners With Bet365 To Launch Online Casino Games In PA
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 29 2024
Sports Betting
Construction To Begin Bally’s Nittany College Casino After PA Supreme Court Ruling
Construction To Begin Bally’s Nittany College Casino After PA Supreme Court Ruling
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 23 2024
Sports Betting
In June, Pennsylvania Sportsbooks collected $43 million in total revenue
In June, Pennsylvania Sportsbooks collected $43 million in total revenue
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 19 2024
Sports Betting
New Bet365 Pennsylvania App Could Launch Before 2024 NFL Season
New Bet365 Pennsylvania App Could Launch Before 2024 NFL Season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 15 2024
Sports Betting
The NCLGS is giving bettors a chance to voice their opinion at summer sports betting panels
The NCLGS is giving bettors a chance to voice their opinion at summer sports betting panels
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 11 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania sports betting regulators fined casinos for accepting wagers over the phone
Pennsylvania sports betting regulators fined casinos for accepting wagers over the phone
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 28 2024
Go to top button