In July, Pennsylvania internet casino revenue was $174 million

Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced $174.3 million in internet casino revenue. Overall winnings in PA surpassed $6 billion over five years of the marker being legalized. Sports betting in the Keystone State started in July 2019, which included iGaming. Of the seven states in the US that offer iGaming, Pennsylvania is top three. The figures they saw in July were a 31.2% year-over-year increase. Additionally, revenue was up 8.5% from the $160.6 million in June 2024. July was the fifth time in the last six months that revenue surpassed $170 million. Their $1.2 billion in gross winnings for the first seven months of 2024 is up 25.9% compared to 2023. Finally, Pennsylvania collected $49.5 million in taxes. Lifting the year-to-date total to $342.9 million.

What online sportsbooks were the most profitable in July?

In July, Pennsylvania combined $46.6 million in operator revenue from table games. That was their highest total since $51.3 million in March 2024. Hollywood Casino at PENN National houses DrafrKings, BetMGM, and ESPN BET among other online sportsbooks. They paced all licensees in PA with $20.5 million in revenue from table games. Their revenue was up 21.9% year-over-year while PENN cleared $50 billion in all-time iGaming revenue from table games. Although the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board doesn’t show revenue figures for individual operators, FanDuel appears to have finished no lower than second in Pennsylvania in July. Their licensee Valley Forge Casino reported $16.1 million in revenue from table games. That includes craps, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. FanDuel saw a 53.7% increase compared to their figures from July 2023. Their overall revenue for table games hit $110 million through seven months of 2024.

Five licensees had revenue of over seven figures in July. PENN National was the leader in revenue with $64 million. That was up 17.7% from July 2023. PENN saw $43.1 million derived from slots to help push their all-time winnings above $1.5 billion. Valley Forge Casino came in second place for July 2024 with $45.5 million as their slot revenue surged to $29.4 million for a 56.9% increase. BetRivers was in third place at $29.8 million in revenue. Ending their four-month run with at least $30 million in winnings.