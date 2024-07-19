Sports Betting

In June, Pennsylvania Sportsbooks collected $43 million in total revenue

Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
In June, Pennsylvania Sportsbooks collected $43 million in total revenue

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported $43 million in gross sports betting revenue for June. Operators in the Keystone State had a hold of around 9.3% last month. Additionally, revenue was up 27% compared to their numbers from June 2023. That slightly outpaced their 24.5% rise last year. Their total handle for 2024 so far is $464.5 million. In the first half of 2024, Pennsylvania residents have wagered $4 billion, That’s up 13.8% compared to the first six months of 2023. Finally, Pennsylvania’s betting handle was down 21.5% compared to the $591.9 million they saw in May.

FanDuel was king in Pennsylvania for sports wagering

Of the 11 sports betting apps in Pennsylvania, FanDuel continues to rank #1. The industry leader has shown they are willing to offer promotional credits and bonuses to protect their market share. FanDuel’s spending went to $6.1 million in June, bringing their year-to-date total to $51 million. That accounted for 46.6%of the $13.1 million in overall credits provided by online operations in June. FanDuel had a 12% hold for the second straight month, collecting $21.7 million in revenue from a $172.9 million handle. Not too far behind FanDuel in promotional spend was DraftKings who used # million in June. That’s a 61.6% increase from June 2023. Gross revenue had a 45.1% jump in last month to $11.3 million. The industry operator had an 8.7% win rate from $129.3 million in bets placed. 

Not too far behind FanDuel in promotional spend was DraftKings who used # million in June. That’s a 61.6% increase from June 2023. Gross revenue had a 45.1% jump in last month to $11.3 million. The industry operator had an 8.7% win rate from $129.3 million in bets placed. Fanatics sportsbooks ranked third in Pennsylvania for total spend in June 2024. Their total spend last month was $1.2 million, the fourth time this year that their total spend has hit seven figures. In back-to-back months, Fanatics had an 11% hold in the market. They had $1.9 million in winnings and $16.4 million in handle.

Topics  
Sports Betting
Zach Wolpin photo

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Related To Sports Betting

Sports Betting
New Bet365 Pennsylvania App Could Launch Before 2024 NFL Season

New Bet365 Pennsylvania App Could Launch Before 2024 NFL Season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 15 2024
Sports Betting
The NCLGS is giving bettors a chance to voice their opinion at summer sports betting panels
The NCLGS is giving bettors a chance to voice their opinion at summer sports betting panels
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 11 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania sports betting regulators fined casinos for accepting wagers over the phone
Pennsylvania sports betting regulators fined casinos for accepting wagers over the phone
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 28 2024
Sports Betting
Bragg Gaming Partners With BetMGM To Bring Online Casino Games To Pennsylvania
Bragg Gaming Partners With BetMGM To Bring Online Casino Games To Pennsylvania
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 27 2024
News
Parx Casino Construction Stalls As Hotel Awaits PA Skill Games Ruling
Parx Casino Construction Stalls As Hotel Awaits PA Skill Games Ruling
Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 26 2024
Sports Betting
Former Pennsylvania Governor Says State Should Oppose New Skill Games Tax Rate
Former Pennsylvania Governor Says State Should Oppose New Skill Games Tax Rate
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 25 2024
Uncategorized
Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino To Reopen Poker Room Beside Sportsbook Entrance
Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino To Reopen Poker Room Beside Sportsbook Entrance
Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 21 2024
Go to top button