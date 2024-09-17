Ira Lubert Says Nittany Mall Casino To Open In Early 2026

SC Gaming sole owner Ira Lubert and Bally’s Corporation announced Friday the decision to formally terminate their contractual agreement relating to the development of the Nittany Mall casino in College Township, Pennsylvania. However, the Category 4 casino project will still proceed as planned and will open during the first half of 2026.

SC Gaming owner Ira Lubert, Bally’s ended their relationship after three years since the framework agreement was negotiated

SC Gaming and Bally’s decided to end their relationship after three years since the parties’ original framework agreement was executed, according to the news release. Bally’s corporate strategic priorities have shifted elsewhere, prompting the company to exercise its option to end the agreement.

“As a part of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s application and approval process, I demonstrated to the Board my resources and capability to independently develop and operate this casino project without reliance on a third party, including Bally’s,” said Ira Lubert.

“I have a proven track record of casino resort development in Pennsylvania, having successfully developed the Valley Forge Casino Resort during the challenging economic conditions following the 2008 financial crisis. With that experience, I am fully confident that this project will be a success.

“We remain on track to bring this transformational development to life for Central Pennsylvania. … I wish Bally’s continued success in their exciting ventures, including major projects in Chicago and Las Vegas. ”

Lubert and his wife, Pam Estadt, donated $10 million to Penn State for a new welcome center at Beaver Stadium

In the casino gaming industry, Ira Lubert developed and operated the highly successful Valley Forge Casino Resort for almost 10 years before selling the property to Boyd Gaming Corporation in 2018.

Lubert is also an investor in Holdings Acquisition Co. LP – a Category 2 slot machine licensee operating as Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. He formed SC Gaming to hold his Category 4 slot machine license. Obtaining a license was the first step in efforts to develop and operate the Nittany Mall casino.

Earlier this month, Lubert and his wife, Pam Estadt, donated $10 million to Penn State. The donation was made to help build a new welcome center at Beaver Stadium. This came after the state Supreme Court upheld the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s decision to award him the casino license.

Construction on the Nittany Mall casino is expected to begin in the first half of 2025.