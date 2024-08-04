Jared Sullinger leads Carmen’s Crew to $1 Million Dollars TBT Title

Philadelphia: Only 2 teams remained to battle out who would win The Basketball Tournament (TBT)– the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event & that would feature Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) took on Forever Coogs (Houston alumni) from Daskalakis Athletic Center on the campus of Drexel University on Sunday afternoon

Road to the final:

Carmen’s Crew made the final with a win over Kentucky in the semifinals while Forever Coogs booked their trip to the Title game with a win over Eberlein Drive.

Lineup:

Championship Game Final Lineup: (2) Forever Coogs (Houston) vs (3) Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State)

2 pm EST/Philadelphia Referees: Jeff Anderson, Earl Walton, Matt Potter Forever Coogs (Houston) Starters

PG – Shawndre Jones #11

SG – Rob Gray #32

SF – Melvin Frazier Jr #55

How the game went:

Houston would get off to a fast start & at one point have a lead of 5 & then Ohio State would attempt to cut into the lead and at the end of the 1st quarter it was Houston 21-18

If you like Defense, it would be the story of the second quarter as both teams had a hard time scoring & Ohio State would take advantage of that and took a 36-34 lead into halftime

Going into the second half, which team would take control and leave the City of Brotherly Love with the $1 Million & it would be the same as the first half, good shot attempts & defense

During the 3rd quarter, Carmen’s Crew would have a lead of 10 & later on in the game, Jared Sullinger would start to take control of the second half, especially with some of the shots & defense he was doing. This putback dunk gave the Buckeyes a 55-47 lead

This battle made its way to the 4th quarter and the Ohio State & Houston would get it all the way down to the target score of 68 & who could get the job done & it would be Carmen’s Crew Jared Sullinger who would be the hero with the winning shot for $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event

Postgame:

The Moment they received the $1 Million

Carmen’s Crew Jared Sullinger