Jesus Bueno Bangs in Game winner as Union take Game 1 of Playoffs in Penalty Kicks

David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr

Published October 26, 2025

Chester, PA: There is a certain feel when you get to host a playoff game & that is what we saw on Sunday as the Philadelphia Union would battle the Chicago Fire in Game 1 of a Best 3 first-round series from Subaru Park in Chester, PA. The Philadelphia Union comes in as the Number 1 seed, while the Fire booked their trip to Philly off a Wildcard win over Orlando City

Before the game, the Union would unveil the Supporters Shield banner they won this season

Lineup:

Quinn Sullivan, who tore his ACL in the DC United game, would bang the drum to get the crowd going

How the game went:
The Union would have one of the better scoring chances in the 8th minute from Jovan Lukic’s who missed the net by inches. Later on in the first half, the Union would show to have issues breaking the press that Chicago was showing. The Union would get a Free Kick and miss the net, and were going to set up for a corner, the official would blow the Whistle, and the crowd at Subaru Park would not be happy with how things ended the half.

In the second half, the Union came out with some better energy with 3 Corner Kicks to try to get the crowd into the game. The Scoring would get going in the 70th minute & the Union would be the first ones to get the scoring party started by Indiana Vassilev off a nice pass from Mikael Uhre

A few minutes later, the Union would make it 2-0 on a goal by Milan lloski in the 75th minute

The Chicago fire would hang around & make things very interesting, where they would get the game tied in stoppage time on a goal from former Union player Jack Elliott

 

The game would head into Penalty Kicks, and the Union would be the ones celebrating as Jesus Bueno bangs in the game winner to take Game 1

 

Postgame:

Union Coach Beradley Carnell:

Union Players Union Players Andre Blake, Indiana Vassilev & Mikael Uhre after the game

 

What is next:
With the Win, the Union are up 1-0 heading to Game 2 of the series, which will be on Saturday, Nov 1 at 5:30 PM from SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago. If there were to be a deciding Game 3 of this series, it would return to Subaru Park on November 8.