South Jersey-born NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau, Brother Matthew Killed in Tragic Accident

The hockey world has suffered a tragic loss. On Friday morning, it was confirmed by the Columbus Blue Jackets that Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, NJ, on Thursday evening.

According to 6 ABC, police say that 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins of Woodstown, NJ, was attempting to pass a slower-moving vehicle when he struck the two brothers. The report also cites that Higgins had “a strong odor of alcohol” and told state troopers he had consumed “five to six beers” before the accident. He also failed a field sobriety test.

Higgins has been charged with two counts of death by auto and is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility.

Both brothers were natives of Salem County, NJ. According to the Columbus Dispatch, they were back in New Jersey for their sister’s wedding, which was set for Friday.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the team said in a statement released on Friday morning. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matt.”

The Philadelphia Flyers also released a statement:

The Philadelphia Flyers are heartbroken to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. pic.twitter.com/ydNj2td4kv — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 30, 2024

Johnny was an NHL All-Star, playing 11 seasons in the NHL with 243 goals and 743 points in 763 career games. Matthew had a minor-league career, which included time in the Flyers organization with the ECHL’s Reading Royals, following a successful four years at Boston College. The two brothers played together at Boston College in the 2013-14 season. Matthew was also the head coach at Gloucester County High School, where both brothers attended prior to Boston College.

Johnny was 31, Matthew was 29.