Flyers

South Jersey-born NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau, Brother Matthew Killed in Tragic Accident

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
South Jersey-born NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau, Brother Matthew Killed in Tragic Accident Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

The hockey world has suffered a tragic loss. On Friday morning, it was confirmed by the Columbus Blue Jackets that Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, NJ, on Thursday evening.

According to 6 ABC, police say that 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins of Woodstown, NJ, was attempting to pass a slower-moving vehicle when he struck the two brothers. The report also cites that Higgins had “a strong odor of alcohol” and told state troopers he had consumed “five to six beers” before the accident. He also failed a field sobriety test.

Higgins has been charged with two counts of death by auto and is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility.

Both brothers were natives of Salem County, NJ. According to the Columbus Dispatch, they were back in New Jersey for their sister’s wedding, which was set for Friday.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the team said in a statement released on Friday morning. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matt.”

The Philadelphia Flyers also released a statement:

Johnny was an NHL All-Star, playing 11 seasons in the NHL with 243 goals and 743 points in 763 career games. Matthew had a minor-league career, which included time in the Flyers organization with the ECHL’s Reading Royals, following a successful four years at Boston College. The two brothers played together at Boston College in the 2013-14 season. Matthew was also the head coach at Gloucester County High School, where both brothers attended prior to Boston College.

Johnny was 31, Matthew was 29.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #220 – Career-Defining

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #220 – Career-Defining

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 25 2024
Flyers
Flyers Place Ryan Johansen on Waivers for Contract Termination
Flyers Place Ryan Johansen on Waivers for Contract Termination
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 20 2024
Phillies
Philadelphia Flyers Forward Matvei Michkov is Taking One Out of the Bryce Harper Playbook!
Philadelphia Flyers Forward Matvei Michkov is Taking One Out of the Bryce Harper Playbook!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 29 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Konecny Extension Adds to Difficulty of Successful Rebuild
Flyers: Konecny Extension Adds to Difficulty of Successful Rebuild
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 29 2024
Flyers
Flyers Sign Travis Konecny to 8-Year Extension
Flyers Sign Travis Konecny to 8-Year Extension
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 29 2024
Flyers
Wells Fargo Center Will Need New Name in 2025
Wells Fargo Center Will Need New Name in 2025
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 24 2024
Flyers
Michkov Appreciative of Warm Welcome, Ready to Help Flyers Win
Michkov Appreciative of Warm Welcome, Ready to Help Flyers Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 24 2024
Go to top button