Eagles

Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals Claim K’Von Wallace From Eagles

Paul Bowman
Twitter
Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Gannon has once again gotten in the way of the Eagles defense.

Just months after bailing on the team in the Super Bowl, the former defensive coordinator has hurt the Birds defense again by stealing a player.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals claimed safety K’Von Wallace off waivers.

Wallace was among six claims the lowly Cardinals made.

Wallace was a likely candidate for the team to bring back as depth on their practice squad, but Philadelphia will not have the opportunity to do that thanks to the Cardinals.

Wallace entered camp as one of just two returning safeties, which might have given him an inside shot at the second starting safety role.

Ultimately, he fell down the depth chart and was the team’s fifth option at safety, which resulted in his being waived with final cuts yesterday.

The Eagles also lost an offensive player to their former OC on Wednesday.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts Claim Josh Sills From Eagles

Author image Paul Bowman  •  3h
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Begin Building Practice Squad Following Cutdown Day
Author image Paul Bowman  •  2min
Eagles
Eagles Roster: Philadelphia Set Initial 53-Man Roster For 2023 Season
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 29 2023
Eagles
Eagles Trade: Philadelphia Acquires Albert Okwuegbunam In Pick Swap With Denver Broncos
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 29 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Cuts: Birds Release Arryn Siposs In Surprise Move
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 29 2023
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: Birds Sign CB Isaiah Rodgers, Stash Him For 2024
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 28 2023
Eagles
Eagles Trade News: Derek Barnett Testing Trade Market In Search Of More Playing Time
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 28 2023