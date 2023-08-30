Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals Claim K’Von Wallace From Eagles

Jonathan Gannon has once again gotten in the way of the Eagles defense.
Just months after bailing on the team in the Super Bowl, the former defensive coordinator has hurt the Birds defense again by stealing a player.
On Wednesday, the Cardinals claimed safety K’Von Wallace off waivers.
The Cardinals claimed a league-high 6 players off of waivers:
C Trystan ColonTE Elijah HigginsC Keith IshmaelT Ilm ManningDB Starling ThomasDB K'Von Wallace
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 30, 2023
Wallace was among six claims the lowly Cardinals made.
Wallace was a likely candidate for the team to bring back as depth on their practice squad, but Philadelphia will not have the opportunity to do that thanks to the Cardinals.
Wallace entered camp as one of just two returning safeties, which might have given him an inside shot at the second starting safety role.
Ultimately, he fell down the depth chart and was the team’s fifth option at safety, which resulted in his being waived with final cuts yesterday.
The Eagles also lost an offensive player to their former OC on Wednesday.