Khristian Boyd Fined For Hit That Concussed DeVonta Smith

The NFL has levied a fine.

On Sunday, the Saints had multiple seemingly dirty hits on the Eagles that caused injuries. The most significant of those lead to DeVonta Smith entering concussion protocol, which has left him as out against the Buccaneers this weekend.

The NFL announced Friday that they’d be fining Saints DT Khristian Boyd for his helmet-to-helmet hit that caused the discussion. That fine will be $4,600.

Here is the hit: pic.twitter.com/AmSRgj4fJA

Of course, it’s a play that caused a massive injury and the fine may seem low but it’s the max the league can fine him under the current CBA (10%).

Payton Turner, who jumped on Smith after he had no helmet and seemingly spit on Smith while he was unconscious appears to have received no fine.

Of course, neither player was flagged for the play, either.

Trevor Penning, who was flagged for his late hit out of bounds that injured Darius Slay, also was seemingly not fined for his dirty play.