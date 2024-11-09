Kobe MaGee leads Drexel to win over Colgate

Philadelphia: We come to the end of the first week of the College Basketball season & so far there are still a good amount of questions that need to be asked about how the teams look & on Saturday we saw the Drexel Dragons take on Colgate Raiders from Daskalakis Athletic Center on the campus of Drexel University. The Dragons came into the game off a dominating win over Georgian Court in the season opener on Monday.

The Dragons would jump out to the fast lead by scoring the game’s first 10 points before Colgate even got on the board & The Dragons would play good defense and at one point Colgate just did not know what hit them

Defense ➡️ Offense 1st Half | 14:38

Drexel 17, Colgate 4#FearTheDragon🐉 pic.twitter.com/QHRouTAA7U — Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) November 9, 2024

There would be 3 separate times where the Dragons would get the lead as high as 14 with the last one being 28-14 with 9:05 left. Kobe MaGee would have himself a first half to remember as he would go 5-7 from 3 PT range. Drexel would take a 42-32 lead into halftime.

Going into the second what could Colgate do to get back into the game or could Drexel keep the pressure up on the Raiders & continued to make things hard for the Raiders.

One of the defense plays for the Dragons which was done by Kobe MaGee with steal & Dunk

Colgate would try to cut into the Dragon’s lead and had it down to 7 at 52-45 with 12:07 before Drexel would wake up and put their foot on the pedal and got it up to as high as 15 at 66-51 with 4:58 left & Colgate just did not have enough to get the lead under single digits.

Drexel Kobe MaGee would put the icing on the game with 3 pointer as the shot clock would expire

Drexel did not have many issues in the game as they would cruise to a 73-56 win to go 2-0 on the season

What I asked to @DrexelMBB Kobe Magee who scored 28 in the win over Colgate #Drexel pic.twitter.com/cJyfWOInlR — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 9, 2024

With the win, Drexel will now get ready for their first Big 5 game of the season when they take on Temple on Tuesday