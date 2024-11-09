College Basketball

Kobe MaGee leads Drexel to win over Colgate

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Kobe MaGee leads Drexel to win over Colgate

Philadelphia: We come to the end of the first week of the College Basketball season & so far there are still a good amount of questions that need to be asked about how the teams look & on Saturday we saw the Drexel Dragons take on Colgate Raiders from Daskalakis Athletic Center on the campus of Drexel University. The Dragons came into the game off a dominating win over Georgian Court in the season opener on Monday.

Lineup:

How the game went:

The Dragons would jump out to the fast lead by scoring the game’s first 10 points before Colgate even got on the board &  The Dragons would play good defense and at one point Colgate just did not know what hit them

 

There would be 3 separate times where the Dragons would get the lead as high as 14 with the last one being 28-14 with 9:05 left. Kobe MaGee would have himself a first half to remember as he would go 5-7 from 3 PT range. Drexel would take a 42-32 lead into halftime.

Going into the second what could Colgate do to get back into the game or could Drexel keep the pressure up on the Raiders & continued to make things hard for the Raiders.

 

One of the defense plays for the Dragons which was done by Kobe MaGee with steal & Dunk

Colgate would try to cut into the Dragon’s lead and had it down to 7 at 52-45  with 12:07 before Drexel would wake up and put their foot on the pedal and got it up to as high as 15 at 66-51 with 4:58 left & Colgate just did not have enough to get the lead under single digits.

Drexel Kobe MaGee would put the icing on the game with 3 pointer as the shot clock would expire

 

Drexel did not have many issues in the game as they would cruise to a 73-56 win to go 2-0 on the season

 

PostGame: 

Drexel Coach Zach Spiker:

 

Drexel Guard Kobe MaGee:

Final Numbers:

 

What is next:
With the win, Drexel will now get ready for their first Big 5 game of the season when they take on Temple on Tuesday

 

Topics  
College Basketball Writer: David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To College Basketball

College Basketball
Villanova comes out flat in eye opening loss to Columbia

Villanova comes out flat in eye opening loss to Columbia

Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Nov 6 2024
College Basketball
Erik Reynolds II leads Saint Joseph’s comeback win over Navy to start season
Erik Reynolds II leads Saint Joseph’s comeback win over Navy to start season
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Nov 4 2024
Penn State
Penn State Basketball: Kayden Mingo Becomes Highest-Rated Commitment In Program History
Penn State Basketball: Kayden Mingo Becomes Highest-Rated Commitment In Program History
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 1 2024
Penn State
Penn State Basketball: Forward Mason Blackwood Commits To Nittany Lions
Penn State Basketball: Forward Mason Blackwood Commits To Nittany Lions
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 18 2024
College Football
Penn State Athletics: Board Extends Athletic Director Pat Kraft Through 2032
Penn State Athletics: Board Extends Athletic Director Pat Kraft Through 2032
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 26 2024
College Basketball
Jared Sullinger leads Carmen’s Crew to $1 Million, TBT Title
Jared Sullinger leads Carmen’s Crew to $1 Million, TBT Title
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Aug 4 2024
College Basketball
TBT Semifinals: Forever Coogs & Carmen’s Crew Rings the Bell to make the Finals
TBT Semifinals: Forever Coogs & Carmen’s Crew Rings the Bell to make the Finals
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Aug 2 2024
Go to top button