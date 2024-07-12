Kyle Lowry Re-signs with Philadelphia 76ers

As first reported by The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers and free agent point guard Kyle Lowry have agreed to a one-year contract. Terms of the contract were not released; however, the Sixers can only offer potential free agent targets the veteran’s minimum due to salary cap constraints and salary expectations. According to Spotrac, the current minimum for a 10+ year NBA vet falls between $3.3-$3.6 million.

The Villanova alum confirmed the news in a video posted to his Instagram on Thursday evening.

Lowry, who will turn 39 during the 2024-25 NBA season, was reportedly weighing his options before ultimately deciding to return to Philadelphia.

In 23 games last season with the Sixers, Lowry averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 0.9 steals in just over 28-minutes per game. Lowry also averaged to shoot .404 from beyond the arc during his late season run with his hometown team. The return of Lowry will solidify a very good offseason for Sixers’ GM Daryl Morey which included the signing of big-time free agent Paul George and a max extension for rising star Tyrese Maxey.