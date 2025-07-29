Lane Johnson Joins Saquon Barkley in the Madden 99 Club

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is joining an elite club, the Madden 99 Club to be exact. EA Sports unveiled the 2026 Madden 99 Club for Madden NFL Football 2026; Johnson joins teammate Saquon Barkley as the only two Eagles ranked at 99 overall. Believe it or not, it is the first time either player has achieved 99 overall statuses in the famed video game.

Barkley and Johnson join five other players – Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, and Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett – in the exclusive club. A notable snub to the list is Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (95-overall), the four-time Madden 99 Club honoree falls short in 2026 version.

Gee, wonder why?

Since 1999, the first year of the Madden 99 Club, only two other Philadelphia Eagles have been ranked 99 in Madden NFL Football: Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins (2004) and former All-Pro kicker David Akers (2006).

The defending Super Bowl champions are ranked 92-overall in Madden NFL Football 26, behind the Baltimore Ravens (93-overall) and Kansas City Chiefs (93-overall). Two other Eagles players are ranked in the 90’s: OT Jordan Mailata (95-overall) and WR A.J. Brown (93-overall). Reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts (87-overall) is the sixth ranked quarterback behind Allen, Jackson, Mahomes, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (96-overall), and Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff (88-overall).

Madden NFL Football 26 drops on August 14, 2026 wherever you get your games.