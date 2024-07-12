Live! Casino Pittsburgh to Move Poker Room, Build $3M High Limit Room

Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall is undergoing a series of tasks in its $3 million renovation project which includes: relocating its current poker room, creating a new multi-function space called The Social Club, and building a new High Limit Room. The multimillion-dollar investment into the facility is slated for completion in October 2024.

Live! Casino Pittsburgh decided to pursue the $3 million renovation project after considering feedback from guests

According to the news release, construction walls have already been installed by Mascaro Construction, based in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood.

“These improvements are a result of the continuous feedback we receive through a robust engagement process with our guests and our dedicated team members,” said Sean Sullivan, General Manager of Live! Casino.

“We are proud to continue to reinvest in the facility and serve as a world-class gaming and entertainment destination for Westmoreland County. We think our guests will be delighted with the new offerings.”

Sullivan told Quincey Reese of TribLive that almost half of the project cost will go toward moving the existing poker room to the first floor.

The new poker room will be located on the first floor adjacent to the casino gaming area, and near the Westmoreland Mall entrance of the casino.

New poker room will feature six large tables, big-screen TVs

Additionally, the new poker room will feature six large tables within approximately 1,050 square feet of space. Multiple big-screen TVs will also be available for players to enjoy their favorite sports games.

The original poker room was unveiled on the second floor of the casino in 2021. Following feedback from patrons, the casino decided to make the space more accessible by moving it to the first floor, Sullivan said.

“It could be a problem because people don’t notice it when they come in,” he told Reese. “The root of why we’re doing it is because we listened to our customers. We ask them, ‘What can we do to make sure that you love coming here?’”

The Social Club at Live! Casino Pittsburgh will replace the current poker room

Furthermore, the Social Club will replace the current 1,600-square-foot poker room across from the Sports & Social Steel City restaurant and bar. It will be transformed into a bar, restaurant, and lounge area with a fireplace.

The space will complement the Venue Live!, an event space opened on the second floor of the casino in 2022 that has hosted Reptile Expos and charity events.

“That room serves the community as much as it does for us,” Sullivan said. “For us, it’s weddings, it’s galas, it’s conferences. … But it’s also that out-of-the-box thinking.”

New High Limit Room will house three high-action tables, big-screen TVs, and a luxurious bar

As for the new High Limit Room, the exclusive space will house three high-action tables spread across approximately 850 square feet. Other additions include big-screen TVs and a luxurious bar with art along the walls.

Live! Casino Pittsburgh is a $150 million facility located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. In fact, it’s approximately 30 miles away from downtown Pittsburgh.

It first came to Westmoreland Mall in November 2020.

The 100,000-square-foot casino features 750 slots, 40 live action table games, and a designated poker room. It also offers FanDuel Sportsbook and The Venue Live! for guests.